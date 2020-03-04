Jazz Vs Knicks Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Live In India, Schedule

New York Knicks and Utah Jazz will face each other on March 4, 2020 (March 5 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here are the Jazz vs Knicks live streaming details and preview.

Jazz vs Knicks live streaming details: Preview

New York Knicks currently have a 19-42 win-loss record and are ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, Utah Jazz are currently on the fifth spot of the Western Conference with a 38-22 win-loss record. New York Knicks won their last NBA game by a 125-123 margin against Rockets. They are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak. As for Utah Jazz, they won 126-113 against Cavaliers in their last NBA game. They are also enjoying a two-game winning streak.

Jazz vs Knicks live streaming details: How to watch Jazz vs Knicks live telecast in India

Indian fans who want to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Jazz vs Knicks live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 6:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Jazz vs Knicks live streaming on Sony LIV.

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Jazz vs Knicks live streaming details: How to watch Jazz vs Knicks live streaming online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Jazz vs Knicks live game. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

