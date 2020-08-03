Jazz Vs Lakers Live Stream Details And Team News; How To Watch NBA Live

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz will return to action on Monday, August 3, 9 PM EST (Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 AM IST) to play another game in the Western Conference at the NBA bubble. The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with a 50-15 win-loss record. Jazz, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the West with at 42-24, 8.5 games behind the Lakers.

Also read | NBA restart schedule, format, teams and live streaming details as 2019-20 season kicks off

Utah Jazz vs Lakers team live stream details: How to watch NBA live

The Utah Jazz and LA Lakers game is among the select few NBA games which will be broadcast nationally. The game will broadcast by ESPN in the USA, while Indian fans watch the game on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites.

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Also read | NBA restart TV schedule, live stream, format and complete list of fixtures

Utah Jazz vs Lakers team live stream: What time is Jazz vs Lakers?

Date: Monday, August 3, 9 PM EST (Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Also read | How to watch NBA live in India? NBA live streaming guide and full schedule

Jazz vs Lakers team news and preview

This new-look Lakers bench continues to play very well, an early promising sign for the playoffs. Dion Waiters has 5 quick points and Kuzma 9, as those 2 plus Caruso have been excellent for a 2nd straight seeding game. LAL now lead 30-27, w/a 20-4 bench points edge. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 2, 2020

The LA Lakers will face the Utah Jazz after their 107-92 loss against the Toronto Raptors. While the Jazz won their opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, they lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 110-94 on Sunday. Both teams struggled offensively, as the Jazz shot 39.1% against the Thunder, while the Lakers were limited to 35.4% from the field and 25% from the three-point range against Toronto. Donovan Mitchel, who is averaging 24 per game for the team, scored 13 points against Thunder while Mike Conley added 12 points. LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored 20 and 14 points respectively against the Raptors, who outrebounded the team 51-40.

Also read | Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? What time is Lakers vs Clippers, Lakers live scores

(Image source: NBA official site)