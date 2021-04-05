Jazz Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Jazz Vs Mavericks Prediction, H2h

Quick links:
While the Dallas Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz will visit Dallas hoping for their tenth straight victory, once again playing like the top-seed. The Jazz have stepped up their game after a sort-of slump earlier, securing a stunning 137-91 win over the Orlando Magic. They even shot their season-best 55.4% from the field.
Now, the Jazz are also on a 22-game winning streak at home. "This is one of those nights for us where we played really well, and we played the right way," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after their last win. "We played a team that is going through a transition. That said, we were happy with the way we played and continue to emphasise our identity as a team".
Doncic, averaging 28.6 points per game, is carrying the Mavericks. However, they will face the Jazz without Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson or Maxi Kleber – their usual starters.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Before the upcoming game, the Mavericks and Utah have met two times in January for a back-to-back series. The Utah Jazz had won both games. Bojan Bogdanovic had scored 32 points for the Jazz, while Luka Doncic scored team-high 25 points for the Mavericks. The first game was won 116-104 by the Jazz.
The Utah Jazz will take on the Mavericks as the top-seed in the league with a 38-11 (win-loss) record. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers follow in second and third place respectively (Western Conference). The Mavericks occupy the seventh spit a couple of games below with their 27-21 record. The Memphis Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors trail the Mavericks.