Jazz Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Jazz Vs Mavericks Prediction, H2h

While the Dallas Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz will visit Dallas hoping for their tenth straight victory, once again playing like the top-seed. The Jazz have stepped up their game after a sort-of slump earlier, securing a stunning 137-91 win over the Orlando Magic. They even shot their season-best 55.4% from the field.

Now, the Jazz are also on a 22-game winning streak at home. "This is one of those nights for us where we played really well, and we played the right way," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after their last win. "We played a team that is going through a transition. That said, we were happy with the way we played and continue to emphasise our identity as a team".

Doncic, averaging 28.6 points per game, is carrying the Mavericks. However, they will face the Jazz without Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson or Maxi Kleber – their usual starters.

Jazz vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Monday, April 5, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, April 6, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Jazz vs Mavericks TV channel (the USA only) – Bally Sports SW-DAL, AT&T Sportsnet - Roc and NBA League Pass.

Jazz vs Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will beat the Utah Jazz.

Jazz vs Mavericks team news

Dallas Mavericks

JJ Redick – Out, heel

Tyrell Terry – Out, personal

Maxi Kleber – Out, leg

Willie Cauley-Stein – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kristaps Porzingis – Out, rest

Josh Richardson – Out, calf

Utah Jazz

Elijah Hughes – Out, illness

Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle

Juwan Morgan – Out, calf

Mike Conley – Out, rest

Jazz vs Mavericks h2h

Before the upcoming game, the Mavericks and Utah have met two times in January for a back-to-back series. The Utah Jazz had won both games. Bojan Bogdanovic had scored 32 points for the Jazz, while Luka Doncic scored team-high 25 points for the Mavericks. The first game was won 116-104 by the Jazz.

NBA standings

The Utah Jazz will take on the Mavericks as the top-seed in the league with a 38-11 (win-loss) record. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers follow in second and third place respectively (Western Conference). The Mavericks occupy the seventh spit a couple of games below with their 27-21 record. The Memphis Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors trail the Mavericks.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)