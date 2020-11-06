JD Vs NMK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Jiangsu Dragons (JD) will face Nanjing Monkey King (NMK) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Friday, November 6 at 1:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Nangang Gymnasium Nanjing in Jiangsu, China. Here is our JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction, top picks and JD vs NMK Dream11 team.

JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction: JD vs NMK Dream11 team and preview

After facing defeat at the hands of Golden Stars in their last outing, Nanjing Monkey King slipped to the 16th spot of the CBA League standings. Haoyu Wang and team have played six matches so far in the tournament, winning only two and losing six. Jiangsu Dragons, on the other hand, are 17th as they have only won one game from their last eight outings.

JD vs NMK live: JD vs NMK schedule

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Nangang Gymnasium Nanjing in Jiangsu, China

JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Jiangsu Dragons squad

Marcus Georges-Hunt, Yuzhou Guo, Haoran Jiang, Liu Jiange, Lutong Li, Jinting Liu, Yuxuan Liu, Zheng Qilong, Huang Rongqi, Hongfei Shi, Xin Sun, Yanru Tao, Xin Tong, Hong Wang, Dez Wells, Devin Williams, Quanxi Wu, Yujia Wu, Zhang Xiran, Mengjun Xu

Nanjing Monkey King squad

Fei Cao, Tal Co, Kailun Guo, Shigan Huang, Jiaoengeer Huyishan, Bai Jie, Hongpeng Li, Shengdong Li, Yuchen Liu, Ziqui Liu, Arnett Moultrie, Siyao Sun, Shengwei Wan, Haoyu Wang, Ziqi Wang, Zixu Wang, Qiao Wenhan, Haozhe Yang, Guo Yifei, Heng Yifeng, Liu Yunan, Tianyi Zhao

JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi, Huang Rongqi, Zheng Qilong

Nanjing Monkey King: Haoyu Wang, Qiao Wenhan, Guo Yifei

JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction: JD vs NMK Dream11 team

Point Guards: Hongfei Shi, Haoyu Wang (SP)

Shooting Guard: Qiao Wenhan

Small Forwards: Huang Rongqi, Yujia Wu

Power Forward: Shengwei Wan, Zheng Qilong

Center: Guo Yifei

JD vs NMK live: JD vs NMK match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Nanjing Monkey King are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction and JD vs NMK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JD vs NMK Dream11 team and JD vs NMK match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com