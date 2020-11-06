JD Vs NMK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Jiangsu Dragons (JD) will face Nanjing Monkey King (NMK) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Friday, November 6 at 1:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Nangang Gymnasium Nanjing in Jiangsu, China. Here is our JD vs NMK Dream11 prediction, top picks and JD vs NMK Dream11 team.
After facing defeat at the hands of Golden Stars in their last outing, Nanjing Monkey King slipped to the 16th spot of the CBA League standings. Haoyu Wang and team have played six matches so far in the tournament, winning only two and losing six. Jiangsu Dragons, on the other hand, are 17th as they have only won one game from their last eight outings.
Marcus Georges-Hunt, Yuzhou Guo, Haoran Jiang, Liu Jiange, Lutong Li, Jinting Liu, Yuxuan Liu, Zheng Qilong, Huang Rongqi, Hongfei Shi, Xin Sun, Yanru Tao, Xin Tong, Hong Wang, Dez Wells, Devin Williams, Quanxi Wu, Yujia Wu, Zhang Xiran, Mengjun Xu
Fei Cao, Tal Co, Kailun Guo, Shigan Huang, Jiaoengeer Huyishan, Bai Jie, Hongpeng Li, Shengdong Li, Yuchen Liu, Ziqui Liu, Arnett Moultrie, Siyao Sun, Shengwei Wan, Haoyu Wang, Ziqi Wang, Zixu Wang, Qiao Wenhan, Haozhe Yang, Guo Yifei, Heng Yifeng, Liu Yunan, Tianyi Zhao
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Nanjing Monkey King are the favourites to win the game.
