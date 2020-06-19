JD Vs SZA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Jiangsu Dragons (JD) will go head-to-head with Shenzhen Aviators (SZA) in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST. Jiangsu Dragons occupy the 15th spot in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 11-19 in the 30 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Shenzhen Aviators are 13th in the CBA League standings. They have a win-loss record of 13-17 in the 30 games they've played so far.

JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction: JD vs SZA schedule

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 10:00 AM IST

JD vs SZA Dream11 team, full squads

JD vs SZA Dream11 Team: Jiangsu Dragons (JD)

Hong Wang, Hongfei Shi, Zhang Xiran, Antonio Blakeney, Liu Jiange, Xin Sun, Huang Rongqi, Yifan Hou, Yucheng Wu, Zhou Zhao, Li Yi, Wei Liu, Xuxin Zhao, Haoran Jiang, Quanxi Wu, Yuxuan Liu

JD vs SZA Dream11 Team: Shenzhen Aviators (SZA)

Yang Linyi, Rong Zifeng, Yu Dehao, Li Xiang, Xining He, Bai Haotian, Quan Gu, Pengyu Lu, Duo Meng, Zijie Shen, Baishi Chen, Yufeng Han, ZhongMian He, Muhao Li, Lu Yiwen, Yiming Zhao

JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction: JD vs SZA Dream11 top picks

Jiangsu Dragons (JD): Antonio Blakeney, Huang Rongqi, Wei Liu

Shenzhen Aviators (SZA): Yang Linyi, Bai Haotian, Pengyu Lu

JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi (PG), Antonio Blakeney (SG), Huang Rongqi (SF), Wei Liu (PF), Quanxi Wu (C)

Shenzhen Aviators: Yang Linyi (PG), Bai Haotian (SG), Pengyu Lu (SF), Zijie Shen (PF), Lu Yiwen (C)

JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction: JD vs SZA Dream11 team

Point Guard: Yang Linyi

Shooting Guard: Antonio Blakeney (SP), Bai Haotian

Small Forward: Huang Rongqi, Pengyu Lu

Power Forward: Li Yi, Wei Liu

Center: Quanxi Wu

JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction

Shenzhen Aviators start as favourites to win this game.

Please note, the JD vs SZA Dream11 prediction is made on the bases of our own analysis. The JD vs SZA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva