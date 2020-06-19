JD Vs SZA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Jiangsu Dragons (JD) will go head-to-head with Shenzhen Aviators (SZA) in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Saturday, June 20. The game is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST. Jiangsu Dragons occupy the 15th spot in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 11-19 in the 30 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Shenzhen Aviators are 13th in the CBA League standings. They have a win-loss record of 13-17 in the 30 games they've played so far.
Hong Wang, Hongfei Shi, Zhang Xiran, Antonio Blakeney, Liu Jiange, Xin Sun, Huang Rongqi, Yifan Hou, Yucheng Wu, Zhou Zhao, Li Yi, Wei Liu, Xuxin Zhao, Haoran Jiang, Quanxi Wu, Yuxuan Liu
Yang Linyi, Rong Zifeng, Yu Dehao, Li Xiang, Xining He, Bai Haotian, Quan Gu, Pengyu Lu, Duo Meng, Zijie Shen, Baishi Chen, Yufeng Han, ZhongMian He, Muhao Li, Lu Yiwen, Yiming Zhao
Jiangsu Dragons (JD): Antonio Blakeney, Huang Rongqi, Wei Liu
Shenzhen Aviators (SZA): Yang Linyi, Bai Haotian, Pengyu Lu
Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi (PG), Antonio Blakeney (SG), Huang Rongqi (SF), Wei Liu (PF), Quanxi Wu (C)
Shenzhen Aviators: Yang Linyi (PG), Bai Haotian (SG), Pengyu Lu (SF), Zijie Shen (PF), Lu Yiwen (C)
Point Guard: Yang Linyi
Shooting Guard: Antonio Blakeney (SP), Bai Haotian
Small Forward: Huang Rongqi, Pengyu Lu
Power Forward: Li Yi, Wei Liu
Center: Quanxi Wu
Shenzhen Aviators start as favourites to win this game.
