Jeremy Lin Opens Up On Racism Against Asians And The Hate That's Spread Around

On Thursday, former NBA star and current Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin took to social media to speak out against the rising number of hate crimes experienced by Asians and Asian Americans in the United States. The 32-year-old highlighted the racism he believes the Asian American community continues to deal with and offered examples that he said he has experienced. Lin also revealed that he had been called 'Coronavirus' during a game.

ALSO READ: AP Interview: Silver Lays Out Reasons For NBA All-Star Game

Jeremy Lin on racism against Asians in America

On his Facebook and Instagram account, Lin called for attention to remind his followers that racism and stereotypes have an impact on Asian Americans. The NBA champion wrote,"Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don’t experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they’re really from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we’re inherently unattractive."

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Takes Dig At NBA Star LeBron James, Asks Him To Stay Out Of Politics

He added, "We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren’t as real. … I want better for my niece and nephew and future kids. I want better for the next generation of Asian American athletes than to have to work so hard to just be 'deceptively athletic'".

Lin then revealed that despite being an NBA veteran, he was not safe from racial abuse, “Being an Asian American doesn’t mean we don’t experience poverty and racism. Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court.”

ALSO READ: LeBron James, NBA Community Speak On Devin Booker All-Star Snub: Most Disrespected Player

Soon after Lin's post went viral on social media, reports from ESPN claimed that the G League planned to investigate the matter when the Warriors star was racially abused. However, Lin didn't specify when he was abused, and it was unclear if the incident occurred in the G League bubble in Orlando, Florida.

ALSO READ: Bronny James Injury Update: LeBron James’ Son Suffers Potential Season-ending Knee Injury

Jeremy Lin's NBA career

Lin, a California native, came to the NBA in 2010 as an undrafted free agent for the Warriors. He then had a stint with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season. In February of 2012, Lin broke into the national spotlight after coming off the bench to average 23.9 points across 11 games.

Lin also had tenures with the Rockets, Lakers, Nets and Hawks. He won the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. This season, Lin is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

ALSO READ: Neymar Constructs Special Mural Ft. Jordan, Kobe And LeBron Next To Own Basketball Court

Image Credits - NBA.COM