Jeremy Lin Speaks On Racism, Boosts Next-gen Asian American Players In Emotional Message

When the NBA G League began, Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association in order to try and aim for an NBA comeback. Now, Lin has hinted at his retirement, possibly looking for a way out of the NBA. Lin shared an emotional note on Twitter, which sparked conversation amongst fans, even discussing Asian American racism.

Jeremy Lin speaks on Asian American racism in emotional Twitter post

On Tuesday, Lin posted a letter of sorts on Twitter, speaking to his followers about his time playing in China and the G League, his career and racism. His words held a lot of emotion and ended up sparking a debate amongst social media users about his retirement. In the end, he highlighted his time in the NBA, stating that he should have done more.

“To the next generation of Asian American ballers — man I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers — especially now — but you guys got next,” he wrote. “When you get your shot do NOT hesitate. Don’t worry whether anyone else thinks you belong. The world never will. If there’s any chance to doubt, they will. But when you get your foot in the door, KICK THAT DOOR DOWN. And then bring others up with you.”

Lin's message made his fans emotional, many asking him to not give up, assuring him he has people rooting for him. The 32-year-old has remained vocal about his views, making several political statements. His support for his community has been noted by fans, letting him know that he did indeed do his best.

Where is Jeremy Lin from?

Jeremy Lin is from Torrance, California, United States.

Is Jeremy Lin retirement on the cards?

Though Lin's words remained cryptic, fans wondered if his tone meant the end of at least his NBA journey. “I didn’t get it all done, but I have no regrets,” he wrote in the last part. The California native knows he gave it his all, and trust God to guide him next. He thanked everyone for supporting him. "I love you all," he said, ending his note.

Lin's time in the NBA is unforgettable to most fans, who rightfully filled his mentions with Linsanity chants. Lin averaged over 22 points during his 12 games with the New York Knicks, and has played with Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. as he could not sign up with a team in the NBA, he chose to play in the CBA.

He averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per game with the Beijing Ducks, gaining popularity. “For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized,” he wrote, speaking of his NBA comeback. “But I proved I’m better than ever and an NBA player. And like I said before … dream big dreams, risk heartache". Lin added that he feels blessed to have an NBA career beyond his wildest dreams. "I had the luxury of taking a year to chase a dream without worrying about paying bills".

(Image credits: Jeremy Lin Twitter)