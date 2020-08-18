Jessie Reyez Sings Both National Anthems Atop CN Tower Ahead Of Raptors Vs Nets Game 1

Since the NBA season is being continued at a bubble set up in Orlando, Florida, artists have been performing recorded versions of the national anthem which are being broadcast. Ahead of the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets Playoffs Round 1 Game 1, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez performed both the American and Canadian anthems, atop the Toronto's CN Tower. Reyez's rendition of the national anthems was powerful, not only because of the location, but also because of her bold way to deliver a political and social message.

Jessie Reyez performs national anthems at the top of CN Tower in Canada

On Monday, the 29-year-old Grammy awards nominee shared a small teaser of her performance of the national anthems ahead of the Raptors vs Nets game, saying that the performance would be a special one. Reyez's performance was atop the CN Tower in Canada, secured with a safety harness. She fearlessly performed at 1,815 feet above the ground, kneeling while singing 'O Canada' in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. She stood while performing the American anthem, but looked straight into the camera as she pulled down her Breonna Taylor neck gaiter.

Jessie Reyez video while performing both Canadian and American national anthems for the NBA

Raptors vs Nets highlights: Fred VanVleet leads Raptors 134-110 to victory against Nets

Fred VanVleet's 30-point and 11-assist performance led the Raptors' three-point attack against the Nets to bag their opening-game win during the first-round playoff series on Monday. VanVleet went 8-of-10 from the three-point range, while the Raptors went 22-of-44 from the three-point range. Their three-pointer matched a season-high and also set a team playoffs record. VanVleet is now the only Raptor to score over 30 points and 10 assists in a playoffs game.

The Raptors, No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, bagged a 68-35 lead in the first half, which the Nets managed to cut down to eight during the third quarter. However, the Raptors regained their momentum by the final period. Serge Ibaka scored 22 points off the bench, while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry added 18 and 16 points respectively. Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 points for the team, matching his career-high.

Joe Jarris posted 19 points, while Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen finished with 15 points each. Garrett Temple added 12 points. The Game 2 of the seven-game playoffs series is scheduled on Wednesday, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST).

(Image credits: Jessie Reyez Instagram – @jessiereyez)