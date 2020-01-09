Jimmy Butler Gets TJ Warren Ejected, Blows Kisses After HEATED On-court Scuffle

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler got into a scuffle with Indiana Pacers' TJ Warren during the Heat vs Pacers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The altercation took place during Q3 of the game. TJ Warren fouled Butler while the Heat were leading 79-56. Warren attempted to hook Butler's arm to prevent his shot. However, Jimmy Butler did not react well to the shot and continued to yell at TJ Warren even though both had been separated. Both players were called for technical fouls.

NBA 2019-20: Jimmy Butler gets TJ Warren ejected after an on-court scuffle

T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler are not on good terms.



Warren got tossed after this scuffle.pic.twitter.com/wNKmNbZHEk — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2020

However, Jimmy Butler was soon called for an offensive foul for shoving TJ Warren. Though Butler was unhappy about the call, Warren applauded the official's call in a mocking manner. Warren was ejected from the game and Butler blew kisses at Warren as he walked out.

Warren hurled abuses at Butler as he left the floor. Both players will most probably have to pay fines after their altercation. In a post-game interview, Jimmy Butler stated that he does not think TJ Warren is in his league. He even posted a screenshot of the next Pacers vs Heat game on social media, while also taunting Warren in the caption.

Jimmy Butler sent T.J. Warren a goodbye kiss 💀 pic.twitter.com/opjXfbpAqg — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020

T.J. Warren flipped Jimmy Butler off 😳 pic.twitter.com/DdyaoCKrvl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020

The Heat defeated the Pacers 122-108. Warren finished the game with 3 points, while Butler scored 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. The next Pacers vs Heat game is in March at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Miami, Florida.

