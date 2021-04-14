Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Has Miami Heat Superstar Damaged His Ankle?

The Miami Heat might have to play without Jimmy Butler for some games. While there is no official comment about his status for upcoming games, the Heat suffered a low scoring 106-86 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the injury later, aware of how dangerous the play had been.

Jimmy Butler injury update: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Nuggets?

As of now. Butler seems to be questionable for the team's upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets. After their loss vs the Suns, the team will need to bounce back after snapping their two-game winning streak. The Nuggets, aiming for a deep playoff run this season, are currently without Jamal Murray (ACL).

Scary moment for Heat fans as Jimmy Butler goes down hard and grabs his ankle ðŸ˜³pic.twitter.com/7PwtKP9MKl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2021

Is Jimmy Butler ankle okay?

“I rolled my ankle,” Butler said after the game “But I’ll be OK". The team might have faced a harsh loss, but it is a small price to pay if Butler comes out of it with minimum damage to his ankle. In the fourth quarter of their game against the Suns, Butler was on the court, visibly writhing in pain.

The injury scare had everyone spooked, many believing that a flagrant foul should have been called.

"it was an unfortunate play, one that should’ve been called a foul and very likely a flagrant," Spoelstra said after the game. He added that they will also have to see how Butler is playing. Bam Adebayo also addressed Butler's injury, adding that he is not too worried about his teammate, who he referred to as a "fighter".

Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s injury: it was an unfortunate play, one that should’ve been called a foul and very likely a flagrant. It’s a dangerous play. We’ll just have to see how he feels tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DRE5HRFTk5 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) April 14, 2021

Miami Heat schedule

After their loss against the Suns, the Heat will face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The team has another road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before they return home to host the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets respectively.

NBA Standings

Currently, the Miami Heat are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference with 28 wins and 26 losses. The Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks follow. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets lead the East with a 37-17 (win-loss) record each. The Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics are ranked fourth and fifth.

(Image credits: Miami Heat Instagram)