The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jimmy Butler Interrupts Goran Dragic's Post-game Interview Only To Hug Him Adorably

Basketball News

N: Jimmy Butler could not contain his happiness as he interrupted his teammate Goran Dragic during a post-game interview to give him hug after their win.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. However, Jimmy Butler could not contain his happiness as he interrupted his teammate Goran Dragic during a post-game interview to give him hug. Goran Dragic was talking to the interviewer while Jimmy Butler interrupted, but proceeded to him back. The interviewer was asking Goran Dragic about his form during the game, and how what kept him going. 

Also read | Jimmy Butler turns down a lucrative offer from Rockets before joining Miami Heat: Reports

NBA 2019-20: Jimmy Butler interrupts Goran Dragic's postgame interview to give him a hug

Also read | Jimmy Butler lambasts reporter after claims of Miami Heat being a 'one-star' team

NBA 2019-20: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat highlights

Also read | Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets during the trade season before joining Miami Heat

Goran Dragic scored 13 points from the bench for the Heat while shooting 38.5% from the field. Though Jimmy Butler shot only 20% from the field, he scored 8 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists for the team. The Heat defended the Raptors well, limiting the Raptors to 14.3% of three-pointers made. This season, Jimmy Butler is averaging at 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. On the other hand, Goran Dragic is averaging at 15.8 points and 5 rebounds per game. The Heat's next game is against the Orlando Magic on Friday night (Saturday night IST) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. 

Also read | Jimmy Butler issues incredible response after Trae Young's premature declaration

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON