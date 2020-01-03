Jimmy Butler Interrupts Goran Dragic's Post-game Interview Only To Hug Him Adorably

Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. However, Jimmy Butler could not contain his happiness as he interrupted his teammate Goran Dragic during a post-game interview to give him hug. Goran Dragic was talking to the interviewer while Jimmy Butler interrupted, but proceeded to him back. The interviewer was asking Goran Dragic about his form during the game, and how what kept him going.

NBA 2019-20: Jimmy Butler interrupts Goran Dragic's postgame interview to give him a hug

Jimmy Butler showing Goran Dragic some love postgame

NBA 2019-20: Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat highlights

Miami's bench went off for 40 tonight, anchored once again by Goran Dragic.



Dragic scored all of his 13 in the 2nd quarter.

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/06uknH8DYH — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 3, 2020

Another double-double (15pts & 14rebs) and one of the sickest blocks you'll see. Bam was in All-Star form tonight.

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/LJt2MFU8eu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 3, 2020

Goran Dragic scored 13 points from the bench for the Heat while shooting 38.5% from the field. Though Jimmy Butler shot only 20% from the field, he scored 8 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists for the team. The Heat defended the Raptors well, limiting the Raptors to 14.3% of three-pointers made. This season, Jimmy Butler is averaging at 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. On the other hand, Goran Dragic is averaging at 15.8 points and 5 rebounds per game. The Heat's next game is against the Orlando Magic on Friday night (Saturday night IST) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

