Jimmy Butler Says He Studied Acting From Wahlberg After Being Called Out For Playacting

Now on a three-game streak, Miami Heat — led Jimmy Butler — are finally finding their pace this season. The Heat obtained a 98-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), with Butler dropping team-high 26 points. However, the highlight turned out to be his playacting during the final period — trying to sell a flagrant foul.

Jimmy Butler playacting: Heat player on learning from actor Mark Wahlberg

While the neck-to-neck encounter with the Knicks was drawing to a close, Butler was fouled by Julius Randle. To somehow draw a flagrant foul, Butler rolled on the floor, acting as if he was in pain. While Butler seemed convincing enough, the 31-year-old could not help but get curious, looking around to see if the officials were buying it. Naturally, it was a common foul.

Butler brushed it off, made a free throw, and the Heat bagged the 98-96 win.

While fans reacted to Butler's performance, he spoke of his friend and actor Mark Wahlberg. As per Butler, he studied Wahlberg, seeing how he acts. The Heat forward has taken pointers, which seems to have affected his acting.

Though not many know, Wahlberg and Butler go way back and are close friends. Butler has sometimes spoken about Wahlberg and has even referred to the latter's daughter as his best friend. Both met in 2013, and Butler even thanks the actor for his love for wine.

NBA scores: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks highlights

Butler and Bam Adebayo scored most points in the second half, making sure the Heat won their third straight game. "This was more of a throwback Miami Heat-New York Knicks game from the ‘90s, where there weren't a lot of open shots in the last 14, 16 minutes of the game," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game.

RJ Barrett missed a chance to tie the contest at the last minute, following which Miami secured their win. Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points, while Adebayo added 19. Tyler Herro had 15. The rookie also posted a three-pointer with one minute left, almost sealing their win.

"I want to look at the film," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau claimed. "It just seemed a little strange to me in terms of ... I'll leave it at that". Elfrid Payton had 18 points, while Derrick Rose had 14 points off the bench.

"We're figuring this thing out, slowly but surely," Butler said later, determined to get better as the season progresses.

