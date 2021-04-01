JJ Redick SLAMS 'Dishonest' Pelicans Front Office After Being Traded To Mavericks

JJ Redick was not happy with his trade, and made sure everyone was aware of his opinion. While on his Old Man and the Three Podcast, the 15-year NBA veteran voiced his feelings about David Griffin, who he thinks should not be trusted. The fans had mixed reactions to the JJ Redick trade to the Dallas Mavericks, some even calling Redick "washed", pointing out that he is not the player he once was.

JJ Redick opens up about the New Orleans Pelicans trading him to the Dallas Mavericks

On Thursday, the JJ Redick trade to Dallas Mavericks was completed as he held an introductory Zoom press conference. While he is still recovering from his heel injury, the 36-year-old will be on the bench while his new team takes on the New York Knicks. While ready for a new chapter in his NBA career. the veteran did not back away from voicing his disappointment at the trade.

According to Redick, he was given a word that they will trade him to a team in the Northeast. “I look at the buyout situation not as ‘Oh I’m going to get bought and go to Brooklyn,’ ” Redick said (as per the New Orleans Times-Picayune). He wanted to go see his family on his off day, something he says was not honoured.

Redick and his family live in DUMBO, Brookly. While not the Nets, Redick might have wanted to play for a team closer to his family. On his podcast, Redick stated that Pelicans GM David Griffin did not do the right thing. Last week, Griffin had spoken about the same, stating how while they had come close to trading him close to Brooklyn, those teams were not aggressive in trying to land him. He spoke about COVID-19, and how they wanted to get Redick closer to his family. The Pelicans received James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, cash considerations and a 2021 second-round pick for Redick.

While the New Orleans Pelicans are struggling at the bottom half of the table, the Mavericks are playoff contenders. The Pelicans are placed 12th with a 21-25 win-loss record, while the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks are placed seventh (25-21). The OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves rank below the Pelicans. The Mavericks are trailing below the Portland Trail Blazers.

