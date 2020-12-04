JNT Vs LFL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT) will face Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Thursday, December 4 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at Changchun Gymnasium in Changchun, China. Here is our JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction, top picks and JNT vs LFL Dream11 team.

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: JNT vs LFL Dream11 team and preview

Liaoning Flying Leopards is currently leading the CBA League standings. Zhao Jiwei and team have played 13 games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing only one. Jilin Northeast Tigers, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with a win-loss record of 10-3.

JNT vs LFL live: JNT vs LFL schedule

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Changchun Gymnasium in Changchun, China

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: Jilin Northeast Tigers squad

Fu Bowen, ChangYi Chai, Tian Chenxiang, Jinming Cui, Huaibo Dai, Haoran Ding, Mingyang Geng, JinLin Guo, Weize Jiang, Dominique Jones, Zhao Junfeng, Degao Kong, Ang Lee, Tianyi Liu, Anyu Lyu, Huaibo Waibo, Jiang Yuxing, Biao Zhang, Cheng Zhong

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: Liaoning Flying Leopards squad

Minchen Chong, Ailun Guo, Dejun Han, Wang Huadong, Zhao Jiwei, Zhi Xuan Liu, O.J. Mayo, Zhu Rongzhen, Yan Shouqi, Jonathon Simmons, Kaiqi Sun, Changze Wu, Liu Yan Yu, Zechen Yu, Zhenlin Zhang, Juncheng Zhou, Lu Zijie

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Jilin Northeast Tigers: Jinming Cui, Weize Jiang, Jiang Yuxing

Liaoning Flying Leopards: Zhao Jiwei, Ailun Guo, Zhenlin Zhang

JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction: JNT vs LFL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jinming Cui, Zhao Jiwei

Shooting Guard: Weize Jiang, Ailun Guo

Small Forwards: Jiang Yuxing, O.J. Mayo

Power Forward: Zhenlin Zhang

Center: Ang Lee

JNT vs LFL live: JNT vs LFL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Liaoning Flying Leopards are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction and JNT vs LFL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JNT vs LFL Dream11 team and JNT vs LFL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com