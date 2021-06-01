Joel Embiid Injury Update: 76ers Star Has Hard Fall On Knee During Game 4 Loss To Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers, with their 3-1 lead over the Washington Wizards, are one step closer to secure their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals. While many assumed the Wizards were on their to a blowout loss, they have managed to keep their hopes alive. That being said, Joel Embiid could be dealing with an injury for some time.

Joel Embiid injury update: Star centre injured during 76ers vs Wizards Game 4

On Monday night, Joel Embiid suffered a right knee injury after falling. He was pulled out of the game, which the Wizards won with a 122-114 score. As of now, his status for the upcoming Game 5 at home remains uncertain. Additionally, Rivers added that Embiid would be getting an MRI on Tuesday.

Embiid's injury came early into the game, as he met Wizards' Robin Lopez in the air. He fell to the floor around seven minutes after the game began. While Lopez ended up blocking the shot, Embiid couldn't brace himself as he fell down, visibly in pain. He stayed in the game for the first quarter but was clearly uncomfortable due to the paid. With some second left in the first period, Embiid went to the locker room with a slight limp and never returned.

Doc Rivers thought each player tried to play hero ball and "win the game" for the team once Joel Embiid was sidelined with an injury

He says it's understandable, but he wants more ball movement



The Wizards did not give up, outscoring the 76ers by 15 points in the second and third period. "Once Jo came out, we weren't moving the ball as well," Ben Simmons said. "We didn't get enough easy looks."

"We're going to need him to be the last team standing, to win," 76ers' Danny Green said. "It doesn't mean we can't win the next game without him."

NBA Playoffs 2021: Eastern Conference playoffs picture

The Milwaukee Bucks have beaten the Miami Heat 4-0 to move on to the Conference semifinals.

Brooklyn Nets have a chance to eliminate the Boston Celtics with their current 3-1 lead.

The Atlanta Hawks have managed to further their lead (3-1) after their 113-96 win over the New York Knicks

Joel Embiid stats

While on the court, Embiid scored 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the first quarter, along with 1 steal. In this series, Embiid has been averaging 30 points, shooting 67% from the field. Having led the 76ers this whole season, Embiid is one of the candidates to win the NBA MVP award.

(Image credits: AP)