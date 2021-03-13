Joel Embiid Injury Update: Sixers Star Exits Game Vs Wizards With Apparent Knee Injury

Four-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid sustained an unfortunate knee injury in his first game since ending his COVID-19 quarantine as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 127-101 at the Capital One Arena on Friday night. Embiid scored 23 points in the game but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent hyperextended left knee. Embiid injured his knee after falling awkwardly following a dunk.

Joel Embiid injury: Sixers star sustains knee injury vs Wizards

After spending just over a week in quarantine due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers line-up for their clash against the Wizards on Friday. The 26-year-old was forced to miss the All-Star game after coming in contact with his barber, who tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Embiid landed in Atlanta for the annual exhibition game. Embiid continued to test negative for COVID-19 but was forced to remain in quarantine as per the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

However, Embiid returned for the Sixers on Saturday and was dazzled with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists before sustaining a rather unfortunate injury midway through the third quarter. During one play, Embiid attacked the rim for a dunk off a Tobias Harris pass and Washington’s Garrison Mathews went up to contest. However, the mid-air contact between the two players threw Embiid off balance. The Sixers star landed awkwardly and appeared to hyper-extend his knee.

Embiid went straight to the ground, grabbing his left knee in pain. He writhed in pain for a while before a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the Sixers star eventually limped off under his own power. Embiid walked straight down the tunnel but didn't return as the Sixers earned a comfortable win to remain at the summit of the NBA standings in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. He left tonight's game vs. Washington after a hard fall to floor. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

Joel Embiid injury update: When will Joel Embiid return?

While speaking to reporters after the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid will have an MRI on his knee upon returning to Philadelphia. "We don’t do anything right now, because we don’t have any information,” Rivers said. “Listen, it’s a long season. At the end of the day, hopefully, it’s not something where we lose him, obviously. But our guys will be good. We’ll be ready. It looked like a hyper-extension but let's hope that all it is," said Rivers.

Embiid has a hyperextended left knee and will get the MRI, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

Embiid entered Friday's game against the Wizards averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. While there is still no definitive timeline on when Embiid is likely to return, Sixers fans have been "praying" for the MVP candidate's speedy recovery.

