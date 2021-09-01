Joel Embiid Refutes Reports Suggesting Rift With Simmons; Says He 'loves' Playing With Him

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid took to Twitter to slam reports that suggested that a rift between Embidd and his teammate Ben Simmons, amid speculations around the latter's transfer. From the moment the two players started playing against each other, their playing styles have been constantly questioned as to if their playstyles could co-exist. However, after falling short of multiple playoff runs, it seems like the NBA All-Stars pair might have played their final game together.

Joel Embiid has proved over the years that regardless of what is being said, he never doubted Simmon’s abilities. The pair came to the court, played their heart out, won and lost matches together, and went back home every time they played together. While many reports have emerged suggesting that Simmons openly requested to exit Philadelphia, Embiid has been linked with the transfer of Simmons. As per a recent report, Philadelphia was forced to choose between Embiid and Simmons and they chose the former. Dismissing all reports, Embiid took to his Twitter account and posted a series of tweets.

Joel Embiid 'absolutely loves' playing with Ben Simmons

Embiid urged the media to stop using his name to push people’s agenda and mentioned that he had always loved playing with Ben and that he was an amazing player. He also defended Simmons by saying that the whole team didn’t get the job done by not qualifying for the playoffs in the past.

Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas. I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win https://t.co/1kq9VI9byE — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

Following the first tweet, Embiid took a direct shot at the media by saying that people have no idea how much the media makes up stuff to create drama and warned people not to believe in such claims.

From my own experience, y’all have no idea how much this media makes up stuff for followers and shame on you for believing them. — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

In the final tweet, Embiid reminded people of the time when he got booed by the fans two years ago. Back then, he silenced all the people who wanted him to be traded from the Sixers. He asked the Sixer fans to get better and support the players.

I haven’t forgotten but 2 years ago, I got booed, people in Philly wanted me to be traded. I even shushed them. Only the real ones didn’t but I just put the work in that offseason to be better cuz I knew I wasn’t playing up to my potential. Philly fans, y’all also gotta be better — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

The relationship between Embiid and Simmons has been popping up in rumors every now and then. The pair hasn’t been like sunshine and rainbows as the two players are not exactly ‘best friends’ but they have never shown any signs of a rift among them. Simmons' possible trading has nothing to do with Embiid as Simmons hasn’t been able to find the right steps forward to improve his game.

(Image Source: AP)