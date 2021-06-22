Joel Embiid's Contract: 76ers Star Eligible For Extension Worth $190 Million Through 2027

Joel Embiid has impressed everyone with his performance this season. The Centre finished 2nd in the MVP voting and was appreciated by the fans and the NBA community for his dominant display in the postseason. Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG in the NBA Playoffs 2021 and displayed great determination as he played with a torn meniscus throughout the second round.

However, that was not enough to help the Philadelphia 76ers into the Conference Finals as they crashed out in the Semis to Atlanta Hawks. His performance this season has made him eligible for another max extension and it will be interesting to see how Philly take this deal ahead as they have a lot to think about after losing to the Hawks.

Joel Embiid's contract with Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is eligible for a supermax extension that could pay him over $190 million through 2027 💰@BobbyMarks42 breaks down the 76ers' options with Embiid: https://t.co/508sOSLTMi pic.twitter.com/XCM8nltU9B — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) June 21, 2021

Embiid signed a $147 million contract for 5 years in 2017, and with that deal set to expire in 2022-2023. He is now eligible to sign another extension at an increased price after he was named to the All-NBA team. This contract will see him earn $190 million over a span of 4 years and a salary of $52 million per year by 2027.

The Joel Embiid contract extension in 2017 with the 76ers was a 35-page long contract and had injury clauses because of the long injury layoff he had in his first two seasons. According to Bobby Marks, the contract gave 76ers the power to waive off his contract if Embiid suffered a serious injury which would keep him out of action for a long time.

Joel Embiid salary cap after the extension is going to be huge and with a player who has had his fair share of injuries, Philly might think of adding the injury clause as a part of the contract once again, but if the player decides to opt-out of the contract this could be a huge blow for the team because Embiid is a phenomenal talent and losing him would definitely weaken the side. Philly currently has 3 players who are above the $30 million cap and with Joel Embiid salary set to increase after the extension, Darryl Morrey will have to make some big decisions this offseason.

NBA news: Joel Embiid trade rumors

Had some fun with this one B/R NBA Expert Trade Packages for Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons - with @AndrewDBailey - some made up/interesting potential destinations https://t.co/j7IKyXBFuc — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) June 22, 2021

Joel Embiid has a contract in Philly till 2023 and if he decides to sign the max contract extension, he will stay longer. But, there are many things that could change for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. One of the changes could be, Ben Simmons exit after a disappointing Playoff outing. Simmons leaving in the offseason would free up some space for the 76ers, which will help them extend contracts of players like Danny Green and Seth Curry who have been impressive this season.

