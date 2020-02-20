John Beilein Resigns As Cavaliers Coach But Will Remain Associated With Franchise: Report

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein has officially stepped down from his position, according to the NBA. Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that John Beilein has resigned as head coach but will be reassigned to a different role within the franchise. It is reported that before making the decision official, Beilein had a word with his players.

Also Read | John Beilein Issues Heartfelt Apology To Cavaliers Players For 'bunch Of Thugs' Gaffe

Why did John Beilein resign: Beilein explains

The official statement had John Beilein thanking Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman for the opportunity. Beilein further noted that the poor season with Cleveland took a toll on his health and continuing further would only be detrimental to the team's progress. Beilein further explained that he could not be at his best for the remainder of the season, leading to his eventual resignation.

“Over these last nine months, I have given my all to this organization, but after much reflection, I have decided that it is best that I step back and resign from my position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and assist the organization in a different capacity” - John Beilein

The departing head coach also took time to admit that his successor JB Bickerstaff is ready for the step up and that the team will be in good hands going forward.

John Beilein role at the organisation

#Cavs John Beilein’s new role within organization has not been clearly defined yet, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. How long he remains in that new role also hasn’t been determined. But sources say a big part will be during the draft process, taking advantage of his connections — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein To Resign As Early As Wednesday: Reports

John Beilein career stats

John Beilein was named head coach of the Cavaliers on May 13, 2019. After 12 successful seasons leading the University of Michigan, Beilein made the step up to the NBA. Under Beilein, Michigan made nine National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament appearances winning two Big Ten Tournament titles.

A highly regarded coach in NCAA tournaments, Beilein endured a tough spell in his debut campaign. At the time of his resigning, Cavaliers are bottom in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 (win-loss) record.

Also Read | Cavs, Coach John Beilein Plotting Next Steps In Rough Season

Cavaliers center Kevin Love was one of the players to laud the departing coach, describing Beilein's actions as 'powerful'

"We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and find how we can be better."@kevinlove on the squad's second half focus: https://t.co/Yz0aGictoJ#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/9go0Rfa83c — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 20, 2020

Also Read | John Beilein Not Expected To Return As Cavaliers Coach Next Season: Reports