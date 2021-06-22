John Collins Takes A Dig At 76ers Star Joel Embiid With Customised T-shirt

The Philadelphia 76ers crashed out of the NBA playoffs like no one expected them to. Along with the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers had remained favourites to win the Conference Finals and even the NBA Finals. However, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed to make all the right moves, eliminated the top-seeded 76ers from the postseason race.

John Collins t-shirt: Did NBA star's clothing start a John Collins Joel Embiid feud?

Game 6 of the second round 76ers-Hawks series saw John Collins score through an impressive alley-oop – over Joel Embiid. Embiid ended up drawing a technical foul. The Hawks ended up winning Game 7 103-96, and Collin – with his t-shirt featuring the dunk – seemed to have the last laugh.

Many believed the Game 7 loss is a blow to Embiid's and 76ers' legacy, who looked like they were well on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Collins, who just took a direct dig at Embiid, dropped 14 points and 16 rebounds while going 5-for-6 from the field. The Hawks will meet the Bucks in the Conference Finals.

While the 76ers are out of the playoffs, so are the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Milwaukee Bucks held on against the Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving. "Everybody is fired up," Collins said after their win. "We have been working all year for this moment. To be in moments like this, Game 7, I feel like we all had each other’s back. We couldn’t have wanted any more than we got tonight and we pulled through for a victory".

NBA Playoffs 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

Schedule

Game 1 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks – Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 24, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 2 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks – Friday, June 25, 8:30 PM EST (Saturday, June 26, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 3 – Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks – Sunday, June 27, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, June 28, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 4 – Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks – Tuesday, June 29, 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 30, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Games 5 to 7 will be scheduled only if needed.

Prediction

With mostly healthy rosters, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo will clash in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the series will be somewhat of a matchup between the two guards, the Bucks – with their series vs the Nets – feel more tested. the Hawks, on their end, have a newfound confidence. Either way, it will be the first NBA Final for either Giannis or Young.

(Image credits: Atlanta Hawks Twitter, AP)