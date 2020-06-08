JR Smith To Avoid Charges After Beating Up Alleged Vandal In Los Angeles: Report

Last week, former Cleveland Cavaliers star JR Smith beat up a man in Los Angeles for allegedly vandalising his car. The incident was captured and shared online, where Smith is seen kicking the man. The man allegedly broke a window of Smith's car, which was parked in LA's residential area. The former Cavaliers star later revealed the details in a video he made, explaining his actions. Here is the JR Smith kicking man and JR Smith beats man video amid the George Floyd protests.

According to a recent TMZ reports, JR Smith will not be facing charges for beating up the man. They stated that law enforcement sources informed them of no reports being filed, and the possibility of it happening is 'highly unlikely'. They further added that without the 'victim coming forward', prosecutors cannot charge JR Smith.

After joining the protests @TheRealJRSmith reacts to finding a man vandalizing his car and confronting him with an ass whooping #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/PLmIlm7dh4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2020

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Smith referred to the incident as a 'random act of stupidness on his behalf'. He revealed that he was playing the game Call of Duty when he heard helicopters outside his house and went outside to check after an old teammate informed him. He added that he is 'the only black guy on his corner', which made him act as he did.

Smith stated that he moved into a nice neighbourhood to be able to do everything he has wanted to, and then someone broke his window without even knowing anything. In his earlier video, Smith described the incident, saying "One of these mo*******king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f****ng window in my truck. I chased him down and whooped his a**. He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his a** whooped.”

As per Smith, his car was located in a residential area surrounded by stores. However, according to TMZ, his car was near the Fairfax area. This was near the Flight Club sneaker shop, which was looted during the protests. Smith clarified that his actions were only revenge over someone harming his car and not a result of hate or race.

JR SMITH on the altercation earlier today pic.twitter.com/e71GjIIefS — Brain Dead Sports (@BrainDeadSports) May 31, 2020

JR Smith's car was vandalized during the ongoing protests which began after George Floyd's death. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis officer named Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he lost his life. His death sparked a wave of protests throughout the USA, with people gathering in large numbers despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The protests turned violent in some locations like Los Angeles, where officers had to fire foam and rubber pellets at protesters. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti also declared a curfew in the city.

