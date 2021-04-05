Last Updated:

Jrue Holiday Contract: How Much Will Bucks Pay Jrue Holiday After Contract Renewal?

Jrue Holiday contract: The Milwaukee Bucks star guard will be paid around $160,000,000 over the course of four seasons, including various incentives.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Jrue Holiday contract

Last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks had traded three first-round picks and more for Jrue Holiday. While it was a good fit for the team, Holiday was one season away from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Now, as the playoffs loom, the Bucks seem to have secured Jrue Holiday for a few more years at least. Here is more on the Jrue Holiday contract -

READ | Warriors coach Steve Kerr's shorts from 1997 NBA Finals vs Jazz up for auction

Jrue Holiday contract

YEAR BASE SALARY

2021-22

READ | Warriors roasted by NBA community on social media after losing by 53 points to Raptors

$30,133,333

READ | How many NBA Championships did Kobe win? Kobe NBA Championships throwback story

2022-23

READ | NBA: Jrue Holiday leads Pelicans to a 132-127 win over the Clippers

$32,544,000

2023-24

$34,954,667

2024-25

$37,365,333

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Holiday and the Bucks have agreed upon a four-year maximum contract extension, which will be worth up to $160 million. Further reports added that he will have a player option in his fourth year with the team. While the Jrue Holiday salary amounts to  $134,997,333, the rest is incentives and more. Per reports, some incentives mean reaching the NBA Finals or winning a championship. Here is more on the Jrue Holiday salary over the years -

Bucks roster: Jrue Holiday salary details

YEAR BASE SALARY YEARLY CASH
2017-18 (New Orleans Pelicans) $24,666,667

$25,686,667
2018-19 (New Orleans Pelicans) $25,111,111

$25,976,111
2019-20 (New Orleans Pelicans) $25,111,111

$26,231,111
2020-21 (Milwaukee Bucks) $25,111,111

$25,876,111

Current Bucks roster

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Pat Connaughton
  • Donte DiVincenzo
  • Mamadi Diakite
  • Bryn Forbes7
  • Jrue Holiday
  • Rodions Kurucs
  • Brook Lopez
  • Sam Merril
  • Khris Middleton
  • Jordan Nwora
  • Bobby Portis
  • Jeff Teague
  • Axel Toupane
  • PJ Tucker

NBA scores: Bucks vs Kings encounter

Without Giannis, the Bucks made past Sacramento with a narrow 129-128 win on Saturday (Sunday IST). Holiday scored his season-high 33 points, 11 points and 7 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 26 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points. The Bucks now have three straight wins. 

"(Holiday) did a lot of things for us," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We kind of needed every bit he gave us. I think he used up the whole tank tonight. He spoke about how, while they got a "little shake" down the stretch, Holiday was not letting them lose. 

The Kings had De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points for them, while Terence Davis scored a season-high 27 points. Buddy Hield had 19 points, while rookie Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 11 assists. 

Latest NBA standings 

With a 32-17 (win-loss) record, the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third in the Eastern Conference for now. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets take up the top two seeds. The Kings, on the other hand, are ranked 12th in the West with 22 wins and 28 losses. The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves are the only teams that trail behind. 

(Image credits: Jrue Holiday Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT