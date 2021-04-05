Jrue Holiday Contract: How Much Will Bucks Pay Jrue Holiday After Contract Renewal?

Last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks had traded three first-round picks and more for Jrue Holiday. While it was a good fit for the team, Holiday was one season away from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Now, as the playoffs loom, the Bucks seem to have secured Jrue Holiday for a few more years at least. Here is more on the Jrue Holiday contract -

Jrue Holiday contract

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Holiday and the Bucks have agreed upon a four-year maximum contract extension, which will be worth up to $160 million. Further reports added that he will have a player option in his fourth year with the team. While the Jrue Holiday salary amounts to $134,997,333, the rest is incentives and more. Per reports, some incentives mean reaching the NBA Finals or winning a championship. Here is more on the Jrue Holiday salary over the years -

Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Bucks roster: Jrue Holiday salary details

YEAR BASE SALARY YEARLY CASH 2017-18 (New Orleans Pelicans) $24,666,667 $25,686,667 2018-19 (New Orleans Pelicans) $25,111,111 $25,976,111 2019-20 (New Orleans Pelicans) $25,111,111 $26,231,111 2020-21 (Milwaukee Bucks) $25,111,111 $25,876,111

Current Bucks roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Pat Connaughton

Donte DiVincenzo

Mamadi Diakite

Bryn Forbes7

Jrue Holiday

Rodions Kurucs

Brook Lopez

Sam Merril

Khris Middleton

Jordan Nwora

Bobby Portis

Jeff Teague

Axel Toupane

PJ Tucker

NBA scores: Bucks vs Kings encounter

Without Giannis, the Bucks made past Sacramento with a narrow 129-128 win on Saturday (Sunday IST). Holiday scored his season-high 33 points, 11 points and 7 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 26 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points. The Bucks now have three straight wins.

"(Holiday) did a lot of things for us," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We kind of needed every bit he gave us. I think he used up the whole tank tonight. He spoke about how, while they got a "little shake" down the stretch, Holiday was not letting them lose.

The Kings had De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points for them, while Terence Davis scored a season-high 27 points. Buddy Hield had 19 points, while rookie Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 11 assists.

Latest NBA standings

With a 32-17 (win-loss) record, the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked third in the Eastern Conference for now. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets take up the top two seeds. The Kings, on the other hand, are ranked 12th in the West with 22 wins and 28 losses. The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves are the only teams that trail behind.

(Image credits: Jrue Holiday Instagram)