Julius Randle Clutch Shot Makes NBA Fans Explode On Social Media Despite 76ers Win: WATCH

While the Philadelphia 76ers edged past the New York Knicks with a narrow 101-100 OT win, Julius Randle's clutch shot stole the show. Though the Knicks were unable to match the 76ers pace in the game's second half, Randle finished with 24 points. However, the 26-year-old forward was visibly furious after the loss, cursing at the referees.

Julius Randle clutch shot becomes highlight during the Knicks loss vs 76ers

Randle's shot came with 11.7 seconds left on the clock. With the Knicks trailing by three, Randle caught an inbounds pass, restricted in the corner by Tobias Harris. Randle eventually stepped to the side, shooting a three, which made it in at the buzzer. making it huge in the Knicks vs 76ers highlights. The Knicks bench celebrated the Julius Randle clutch shot as the team played their first OT period of the 2020-21 season.

Knicks vs 76ers highlights

With 5.3 seconds left in overtime, Harris shot two free throws to help the 76ers obtain their 101-100, maintaining their No.1 seed on the Eastern Conference table. "A win is a win. We'll take it," Harris said. "I was like, ‘We got to put this one (away),'". Randle, on his end, made another shot that rimmed out.

"Everyone wants to win," RJ Barrett said. "Everyone wants to win so when you lose a game, especially like this, a game that we had, a game we should have won, (it's tough)".

Randle ultimately was called for a fourth foul as Harris tried to grab the ball. While Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau tried to challenge the referee's call, there was no review and Harris shot the two winning free throws for the 76ers' 30th win this season. Later, Randle appeared upset over the decision, speaking out after the game.

Julius Randle on the controversial call that decided the game:

"After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for (the referees) to call that and decide the game is f****** ridiculous," he said, adding that they need to do a better job as there have been "too many" games like this one.

The Knicks have now lost three of their last four games, falling down in the NBA standings.

Julius Randle stats

As per the Julius Randle stats this season, Randle is currently averaging 22.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range. In this game, Randle finished with 24 points, making 4-of-7 of his long-distance attempts.

NBA standings

The New York Knicks are currently placed seventh in the East with 21 wins and 22 losses. The 76ers continue to lead the East with a 30-13 (win-loss) record, continuing to win even without Embiid on their roster. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are placed second and third respectively.

