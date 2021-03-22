Julius Randle Net Worth, Personal Life, NBA Career And More Details

The New York Knicks' big man Julius Randle has been crucial for the team's success this season, despite the inconsistency. Currently on a three-year deal with the team, Randle even made it to the NBA All-star Game this year. Here is a look at Randle's net worth, contract, salary and other details.

Julius Randle net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randle is worth $6 million. Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014, Randle played with the team for four years before moving to the New Orleans Pelicans. As of now, Randle seems to have found a home with the Knicks.

Julius Randle contract

As per Spotrac, Randle is signed to a three-year $62,100,000 contract with the Knicks. The deal includes a guaranteed amount of $56,700,000, an average salary being $20,700,000. For this season, Randle earned $18,900,000 as a base salary, along with a $945,000 incentive bonus. His contract will be guaranteed if not waived by June 28, 2021.

Julius Randle salary

Julius Randle stats

This season, Randle is averaging 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He played college basketball for Kentucky, where he was named the SEC Rookie of the Year, first-team All-SEC, and a third-team All-American in 2014. Before his time with the Knicks, Randle signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Pelicans (2018). He is averaging 16.8 points per game in his career.

He last scored 24 points during the Knicks 101-100 OT loss against the Eastern Conference top seeds Philadelphia 76ers. While his fourth-quarter clutch shot was praised and shared online. Randle remained upset over the referee's officiating. "After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for (the referees) to call that and decide the game is f****** ridiculous," he said, adding that they need to do a better job as there have been "too many" games like this one. The Knicks have now lost three of their last four games, falling down in the NBA standings.

Who is Julius Randle wife?

Randle got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and high school sweetheart Kendra Shaw on June 20, 2016, in Santorini, Greece. Kendra shared her ring on Instagram, happy and excited. “6/20/16 the best night of my entire life. I couldn’t have painted a better picture. Words can’t describe the way I’m feeling and how I felt in that moment," Shaw wrote. "You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you".

They were married in 2017.

