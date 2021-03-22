KAL Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 8, VTB United League Match Preview

BC Kalev and CSKA Moscow are set to take on each other in the Russian VTB United League on Monday with the game set schedule to kick off at 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KAL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, predicted dream11 lineup alongside other match details of this clash.

KAL vs MOS live: KAL vs MOS Dream11 match preview

BC Kalev saw their last outing against Rakvere Taravas in the Estonian Latvian League and in a comfortable 81-67 win. The visitors have managed to shrug off their humiliating 49-76 loss to Unics in the second week of March and come out all guns blazing in recent matches. Cramo will now head into the game after on the back of two consecutive wins and will be aiming to continue building positive momentum for themselves before taking on a high flying PBC CSKA Moscow on Monday.

CSKA Moscow on the other hand will head into the game as the third-ranked team in the VTB United League having recorded thirteen wins while losing out five matches. With 31 points from 18 games, the hosts will walk into the match after recording three straight wins winning against Milano and following it up by a narrow win over Khimki in the League. Their latest outing ended in a 96-89 win over Real Madrid in the Euroleague. They will be brimming with confidence following this fantastic run and will aim at continuing the same while looking to move higher on the league table and put pressure on the second-placed Unics.

KAL vs MOS Dream11 Team

Point Guards- M. James, G. Lundberg

Shooting Guards- C. Lewis, D. Hacket

Small Forwards- J. Joesaar, D. Hilliard

Power Forwards- J. Voigtmann

Centre- D. Thomas

KAL vs MOS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

SS- D. Hacket or C. Lewis

PP- D. Hilliard or J. Joesaar

KAL vs MOS Match Prediction

Given their current form, PBC CSKA Moscow will start the match as heavy favourites. They are likely to win the match but will face an uphill task in the form of BC Kalev who looks to be in good touch and will give the visitors some tough competition.

Note: The above KAL vs MOS Dream11 prediction, KAL vs MOS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAL vs MOS Dream11 Team and KAL vs MOS Playing 8 does not guarantee a positive result.