Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology Vs Bank Of Taiwan Live Streaming, Super Basketball League

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology will host Bank of Taiwan in the Super Basketball League in Taiwan. The match will be played on March 31, 2020 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Here are the Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan live streaming details and Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan team news.

Bank of Taiwan player stats

Bank of Taiwan (BT) Basketball Team Team Stats 2020



Super Basketball League: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan live streaming and preview

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology will play Bank of Taiwan in the Super Basketball League on Tuesday. Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team are placed at the bottom position at stage two standings with 10 points registered to their name. Meanwhile, Bank of Taiwan are just one place above their opponents with 11 points registered so far in stage two.

Super Basketball League: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan live streaming details

There will be no Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the game -

Competition: Super Basketball League

Game: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan

Date and Timing: March 31, 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Super Basketball League: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan team news

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan team news: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan team news: Bank of Taiwan squad

Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

