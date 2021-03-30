Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts Emotionally As Dad Watches 1st Game Since His Mom’s Tragic Death

While 2020 was difficult for most to deal with, Karl-Anthony Towns has survived a year plagued with countless tragedies. Back on the court now, Towns has been making his comeback for the team, despite their recent loss against Brooklyn Nets. During the game, however, Towns shared a special moment with his father – who came to see him for the first time since he lost his mother.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns family? Karl-Anthony Towns dad visits Wolves star during a game

Before tip-off on Monday (Tuesday IST), Towns reached out to his father (wearing his No. 32 jersey) in the stands, clutching his hands in his. To answer the 'What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns family?' query, last year in April, Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother to COVID-19. Now, almost a year later, his father came to see him live first time since then.

"He understood how upset I was after the loss," Towns said, saying that his father's presence meant "everything" to him. "But he came to me, and he told me something I don't know if he should've told me. It got me a little emotional. He told me my mom would've been proud with how I played tonight".

Towns explained that he and his father were emotional before the game. According to Towns, his dad made his presence known, just like the Karl-Anthony Towns mom always did. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns had been a consistent presence for her son at his games. "My mom would be the one to go at the stanchion," Towns said. "or be there and wave at me until I said hi to her or came and hugged her".

Papa Towns in attendance for tonight’s game ðŸº pic.twitter.com/6ehvuegsIt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 29, 2021

"It's emotional," Karl-Anthony Towns dad Towns Sr told ESPN, happy to be back and supporting his son. The Wolves centre, averaging 23.8 points per game this season, dropped 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists against the Nets.

Karl-Anthony Towns mom death

Roughly a month before his mother passed a way, Towns had shared with everyone that she was in a medically induced coma, and on a ventilator. His father too was diagnosed and hospitalized but was discharged. After a difficult year, Towns himself was diagnosed with COVID-19, causing him to miss games this season.

