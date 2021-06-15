Kawhi Leonard Dunk Leaves Joel Embiid Awestruck In The Middle Of An Interview

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz. Leonard's performance helped level the series 2-2, and even has Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid appreciating his dunk. After losing Game 4 to the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid got momentarily distracted by the Kawhi Leonard dunk.

Joel Embiid gives fans a live reaction on the Kawhi Leonard dunk

"Oh my god! You see that Kawhi dunk?"@JoelEmbiid got a little distracted during his postgame interview 😂



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/5ZkNGxGgW5 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 15, 2021

Embiid was talking to the press after the 76ers game, clearly in awe of Leonard's dunk. The 76ers star was looking at Leonrd's dunk over Derrick Favors, which helped the Clippers win their Game 4 vs the Jazz. The 76ers had a chance to take a lead, but Trae Young and the Hawks remained dominant on the court.

Young played with a sore shoulder, which was taped. "He kind of gave me a look like he didn't know about it," Young said while talking about head coach Nate McMillan "I told him ‘We're fine, we're good, let's go win'".

The 76ers, however, were not the best they could be, blowing their 18-point lead. Embiid, who was in the locker room as well, went 0-for-12 after half-time. "Even before I went back to the locker room I felt like I didn't have it". He admitted that his knee was the reason of him leaving, and added that he will just to the best he can without wanting to explain himself.

Embiid had 17 points and 21 rebounds. "I've coached a lot of games where guys haven't had it all night but they're still your guys," coach Doc Rivers said.

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, while John Collins added 14 points and 12 rebounds. "This team never gives up, no matter what the score is," Young said. "I love the way we fight and I'm proud of our team tonight".

Jazz vs Clippers score

The Clippers, on the other hand, have handed the Jazz their second straight loss. Both Leonard and George scored 31 points. "Myself and Kawhi got full trust in each other," said George. "It's opportunities for us to score when we get switches, but then there's opportunities to allow our teammates to be aggressive and make plays for them when we can attack our mismatches. I think it's just a healthy mix".

NBA playoffs 2021: 76ers vs Hawks next game

The next 76ers vs Hawks game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 16, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 17, 5:00 AM IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

(Image credits: AP)