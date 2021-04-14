Kawhi Leonard Free Agency: Warriors Look To Pursue Clippers Star To Pair With Steph Curry

Recently, the Kawhi Leonard free agency issue has seen some shocking rumours being built around it. The most recent ones involve the Golden State Warriors trade rumors. As per multiple reports, a Kawhi Leonard to Warriors trade can be orchestrated, pairing up the current Los Angeles Clippers star and Steph Curry. Here is more on the Kawhi Leonard contract and the upcoming Kawhi Leonard free agency details.

Will the Warriors look to sign Kawhi Leonard for the upcoming NBA seasons?

The Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard in free agency, per @massey_evan pic.twitter.com/9NCoE27kZH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 12, 2021

According to latest Warriors trade rumors, the Warriors might pursue Kawhi Leonard for the 2022 free agency as an unrestricted free agent. The team is struggling currently, playing without Klay Thompson for a second straight season. Currently ranked in the bottom half of the Western Conference table, the team might barely secure a playoff spot this season. To make them a better team, the Kawhi Leonard to Warriors trade might be a huge possibility.

Leonard's future with the Clippers, however, depends on the team's playoffs performance this season. Last season, the team made it to the playoffs, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs round two after blowing a 3-1 lead. Adding on to that, the team has also traded away picks to secure Paul Goerge and Rajon Rondo.

If the Clippers don't make it to the Finals this year, the team – determined to build back from last year's mistakes – might find it difficult to retain Leonard. If this happens, the Warriors might look to sign Leonard next year. The Dubs have Curry, Draymond Green and will have Klay Thompson back by then. Andrew Wiggins has been a good addition to the team, along with rookie James Wiseman, often called out for his inconsistent performance.

Kawhi Leonard contract

In 2019, Leonard moved to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Toronto Raptors. Now, as the 2020-21 season is moving towards the playoffs, Leonard is close to facing free agency. He is signed to the Clippers on a three-year deal, which includes a $36 million option for his final season with the team.

Stephen Curry contract

Curry is currently signed to a five-year, $201,158,790 contract with the Warriors. The entire amount is guaranteed, with $40,231,758 as his annual salary. This season, he is to receive $40,491,877.

