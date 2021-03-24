Kawhi Leonard House: Clippers Star Buys Luxurious $17MILLION Property In Los Angeles

Quick links:
Probably planning to stay in Los Angeles, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has purchased a house in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. As per reports, Leonard apparently paid $17.1 million to purchase the mansion. This is not the NBA icon's first house in LA.
Kawhi Leonard has bought an absurd $17M home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA.March 22, 2021
— Almost 12,000sq-ft
— Infinity pool w cabana
— 960-bottle wine cellar
— 10-person movie theater
Leonard also owns a ~$7M penthouse next to the Staples Center and a $13M home in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/gFprqZlJD9
Leonard's latest mansion in Pacific Palisades is apparently close to 12,000 square feet, reportedly also boasting an infinity pool, a 960-bottle wine cellar and a 10-person movie theatre. The house also has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and was apparently built for film producer Ryan Kavanaugh. It was completed in 2018. While it was on the market for $25 million, it was sold for $17.5 million.
Kawhi Leonard just bought a $13.3 million house in the San Diego County community. This place looks sick man!!! pic.twitter.com/jLhGmAWsidJanuary 24, 2019
While Leonard was still playing for the Raptors, he had purchased a $13.3 million, 13,000 square foot home in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The property was a Tuscan-style estate, renovated for a more modern lifestyle. That house also comes with a workout room, home theatre and gourmet kitchen, also boasting two offices. Additionally, the house is equipped with a multi-section pool complete that comes with a raised spa and a fire pit and waterfall features.
Leonard also owns a penthouse near the Staples Center for around $6.725 million. The lavish home covers 4,280-square-feet, featuring wooden floors, glass walls, custom fireplaces and wall-mounted iPads to control the smart home. The three-bedroom home also came with parking space and access to a fitness centre and concierge services provided by the building.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Leonard's net worth is said to be around $50 million. Having played in the NBA for a decade, Leonard is seen as one of the best players in the league today. The Clippers star has previously played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, leading both teams to championships.
He is currently signed to a three-year, $103,137,300 contract with the Lakers. This season, he is set to earn $34,379,100.
|SEASON
|YEARLY CASH
|2019-20
|
$30,695,625
|2020-21
|
$34,379,100
|2021-22
|
$36,016,200
Along with his basketball prowess, Leonard's hand size has been a topic of debate and marvel among NBA fans. In January, the team themselves had tweeted about the same after a game, adding images of Leonard holding two water bottles in his hand. "Two water bottles in one hand," wrote the Clippers, producing a humorous response from fans.