Last Updated:

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Clippers Star Suffers ACL Injury, Out 'Indefinitely'

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Will the Clippers manage to overcome the setback of Kawhi's injury and beat Utah in the Western Conference semis?

Written By
Godwin Mathew
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star suffers ACL injury, out indefinitely

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star suffers ACL injury, out indefinitely


After leading the Clippers to an amazing comeback in the series against Utah, it looks like Kawhi Leonard will miss out on the remainder of the series after suffering from a probable ACL injury. His injury comes as a big hit to the Clippers in their NBA Playoffs 2021 run, as Leonard was looking in great offensive flow in the postseason averaging 30.4 PPG. With the Clippers vs Jazz series going into Game 6, this setback could definitely change the course of this matchup between the heavyweights.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: When will Kawhi Leonard return?

Kawhi's injury is believed to have been caused during Game 4 of the Clippers vs Jazz series, while he was driving towards the basket which seemed to have caused a sprain on his right knee. When asked in his post-game interview if his knee was fine, Kawhi just said " YA, next question." His injury would be a big loss for the Clippers as his presence on the offence has given the Clippers a big boost in this playoffs. Ty Lue, in his pre-game interview, mentioned that Kawhi's return is not fixed and it could only be decided after the results came out. However, multiple reports have suggested that it is possible that Kawhi could indefinitely be out for the remainder of the series.

READ | Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Mavericks? Clippers injury report

Clippers vs Jazz series

The Kawhi Leonard injury update has not been very convincing for the LA Clippers and it looks like they will have to take the court for the remainder of the series without the 2-times finals MVP. But Clippers have been a great team this season and their resilience has always brought them back from tough situations like these. The LA Clippers have some of the best bench players in the league as Rajon Rondo, Luke Kennard abd Ivica Zubac are all proven players and they will need these players to step up in the absence of Kawhi. 

READ | Kawhi Leonard's historic feat not enough to save Clippers from going 2-0 down to Mavericks

Paul George has looked great this series and will be key if the Clippers want to go ahead in the NBA Playoffs 2021, but coach Ty Lue has come out and said that, "We've played without Kawhi, we've played without PG and we've played without a lot of guys, but the players have stepped up and nothing has changed."

Clippers vs Jazz series schedule 

Game 1: Clippers 109 - 112 Jazz

Game 2: Clippers 111 - 117 Jazz

Game 3: Clippers 132-106 Jazz

Game 4: Clippers 118 - 104 Jazz

Game 5: Clippers  119- 111 Jazz

Game 6: Clippers vs Jazz 

Staples Centre, Friday, June 18 at 10:00 PM [Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 PM [Monday, June 21 at 1:00 AM IST]

Image Credits: AP

 

 

READ | Kawhi Leonard drops 45 points as Clippers beat Mavs to force Game 7
READ | Kawhi Leonard dunk leaves Joel Embiid awestruck in the middle of an interview
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND