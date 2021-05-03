Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: How Long Will Clippers Star Be Out For?

While the Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard back on the floor, the two-time NBA champion has apparently been playing through an injury. The Clippers are on their way to the NBA playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, mostly a better team than their 2020 NBA playoffs second-round disappointment. With slight tweaks to their roster, the team has been mostly consistent, clearly aiming for a deeper playoff run.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: When will Kawhi Leonard return to the court?

Kawhi Leonard – who missed nine games because of his sore right foot – has been playing through his injury this season. “Yeah, I’ve been dealing," Leonard said while speaking after the Clippers game vs the Denver Nuggets. He added that it was not something that happened to him during that game. "But I’ll be all right. I’ve been through situations like this before".

Clippers playoffs chances

While a Clippers playoff spot is on its way, the team needs Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge to be healthy during the postseason. The two players – irrespective of the team's opponents – need to be on the court for the team. With Leonard now back in the lineup, the team should have ample time to work on themselves, the star player picking up the necessary momentum.

Clippers schedule for the remainder of the regular season

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors – Tuesday, 4 May, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 5, 7:30 AM IST)

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers – Thursday, 6 May, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, May 7, 10:00 AM IST)

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks – Sunday, 9 May, 3:30 PM EST (Monday, 10 May, 1:00 AM IST)

Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers – Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 5:00 AM IST)

Charlotte Hornets at LA Clippers – Thursday, May 13, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, May 14, 4:30 AM IST)

Houston Rockets at LA Clippers – Friday, May 14, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 15, 6:30 AM IST)

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers – Saturday, May 15, TBD (Sunday, May 16, TBD)

NBA playoffs bracket (If playoffs were to begin now)

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns (No. 1) vs Memphis Gizzlies (No. 8)

Utah Jazz (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Dever Nuggets (No. 3) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Miami Heat (No. 6)

New York Knicks (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

