Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: How Long Will Clippers Star Be Out For?

Quick links:
While the Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard back on the floor, the two-time NBA champion has apparently been playing through an injury. The Clippers are on their way to the NBA playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, mostly a better team than their 2020 NBA playoffs second-round disappointment. With slight tweaks to their roster, the team has been mostly consistent, clearly aiming for a deeper playoff run.
Kawhi Leonard – who missed nine games because of his sore right foot – has been playing through his injury this season. “Yeah, I’ve been dealing," Leonard said while speaking after the Clippers game vs the Denver Nuggets. He added that it was not something that happened to him during that game. "But I’ll be all right. I’ve been through situations like this before".
Kawhi Leonard has been in attack-mode all season for the @LAClippers! ðŸ–ï¸— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021
CLIPPERS/BLAZERS - Tonight at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/BmZ8KUJmzw
While a Clippers playoff spot is on its way, the team needs Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge to be healthy during the postseason. The two players – irrespective of the team's opponents – need to be on the court for the team. With Leonard now back in the lineup, the team should have ample time to work on themselves, the star player picking up the necessary momentum.