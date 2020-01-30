LAC Vs SAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Other Details

Los Angeles Clippers will take on Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 NBA regular season game. Both the teams will square off at Staples Center in California on Thursday, January 30 (Friday, January 31 at 9:00 AM IST). Fans can also play the LAC vs SAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAC vs SAC Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

Also Read: Lakers Return To Practice Amid Grief Over Bryant's Death

LAC vs SAC Dream11 preview

Los Angeles Clippers currently occupy the second position in the Western Conference table. They have played 47 games so far. Out of which, they've won 33 games and lost 14 games. Their last game against Los Angeles Lakers was postponed following the death of NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Before that, they played against Orlando Magic. They won the game by a 112-97 margin. Victory against Sacramento Kings will stretch the Clippers' winning streak to three games.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Late NBA Legend's Body Identified After Examination

Sacramento Kings sit at the 13th position in the Western Conference table. They have played 47 games in total. Out of which, they've won 17 games and lost 30 games. Their last game was against Oklahoma City Thunder which they lost by a 100-120 margin. Even if they pull off an upset win against Clippers, their chances of making to it to the playoffs remain bleak.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Breaks Down While Talking About Kobe Bryant After Nets Vs Pistons Game: WATCH

LAC vs SAC Dream11 Squad

LAC vs SAC Dream11 Squad: Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

LAC vs SAC Dream11 Squad: Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Kosta Koufos, Eric Mika, Isaiah Pineiro, Caleb Swanigan, Tyler Ulis, Troy Williams, Nemanja Bjelica.

Also Read: Damian Lillard Accuses Russell Westbrook For Intensifying Recent Trash Talk Between Them

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team

LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers will be favourites to win the match

Note: The LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee you positive results in the game.