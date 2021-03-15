Kawhi Leonard Very Concerned With Clippers' Lack Of Consistency After Pelicans Drubbing

Kawhi Leonard said that the Los Angeles Clippers' lack of consistency is 'very concerning' following a 20-point loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. The Clippers never led and trailed by 33 points before falling to a 135-115 defeat, which was their sixth defeat in their last 10 games. Tyronn Lue's men have slipped to fourth in the Western Conference standings due to their recent slump in standards and Leonard did not like what he saw.

Clippers vs Pelicans: Kawhi Leonard concerned with team's lack of consistency

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team expected to contend for the NBA championship but have lost five of their past seven games and Kawhi Leonard cut a frustrated figure on Sunday night. After starting the season 21-8, the Clippers are just 4-7 since and the two-time NBA champion said that the slippage was very concerning. Speaking to reporters after the game, Leonard said, "If we want to have a chance at anything, you gotta be consistent. You know, that's what the great teams do, they're consistent. They have their nights when, you know, the energy's not there. But it's all about consistency, from teams to players to coaches. That's what makes a team great, players great, coaches great. A consistency of being, wanting to win, and doing pretty much the same habits of winning".

Head coach Tyronn Lue was visibly frustrated and allowed New Orleans to score 36 points and shoot 14-for-21 in the first quarter to fall behind by 12. Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined to outscore the entire Clippers team 25-24 in the first quarter. Lue said that the Clippers will have to put up more resistance when teams that are having a go at them. The LA Clippers' wretched run of form began with a 28-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies during a 122-94 defeat on February 25. The Clippers bounced back and beat Memphis in the next game but followed that with three straight losses entering the All-Star Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard stats

Kawhi Leonard was the best scoring Clippers player on the court on Sunday night, as he finished with 23 points in 29 minutes vs the Pelicans. The 29-year-old has featured in 32 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 26.6 points, with 6.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. Leonard has been the best player for Tyronn Lue's side this season, and the two-time NBA champion will hope that the rest of the team can rally around him when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic & co. routed the Clippers the last time these two sides met, winning 124-73 in Los Angeles.

(Image Courtesy: LA Clippers Instagram)