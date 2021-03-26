Kawhi Leonard Vs Paul George: Clippers Stars Are Having A BRAID GROWING Competition

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are one of the superstar duos in the NBA currently, and their presence on the Los Angeles Clippers roster makes them championship contenders. Both stars have set high standards for themselves and are often competing in training to get their levels up. However, the duo also push each other when it comes to growing hair, and are apparently locked in a braid growing competition.

Kawhi Leonard vs Paul George: Clippers superstar duo embroiled in braid growing competition

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed in Los Angeles last year, and in their time together the duo have shown a great deal of camaraderie despite rumours of issues in the Clippers dressing room at the end of last season. The two perennial All-Stars are key to Clippers' chances this season, even while they continue to push each other in training and the NBA MVP race. That bond goes way beyond the court, and Paul George himself revealed that the duo are also involved in a contest to see who can grow his braids longer.

Paul George only began growing his locks at the start of the 2020-21 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers and has a long to catch up with Kawhi Leonard, who has grown synonymous with the hairstyle. Leonard has sported braids since he burst onto the scene in 2011, with the San Antonio Spurs. And while a braid competition might sound trivial, it just goes to show that all those rumours of a dressing room rift are a thing of the past. Both superstars are once again having phenomenal performances this season for the Clippers and led the franchise to a 30-16 start, and find themselves at third in the Western Conference NBA standings.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won four games on the trot and find themselves and are just 0.5 games behind second seed Phoenix Suns. The Clippers clinched a 98-85 win last time, despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, while Paul George chipped in with 24 points and 13 rebounds on the night. Leonard is currently battling a sore foot, as injury issues continue to mount for the Clippers, who already have lost Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka to injuries.

Kawhi averages 25.9 points per game this season while chipping in with 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. George, meanwhile, averages 22.4 points per game, with 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Clippers are set to face against Eastern Conference giants Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in their next two games, in what is a five-game home stretch for the championship contenders.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)