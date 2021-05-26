Kawhi Leonard's Historic Feat Not Enough To Save Clippers From Going 2-0 Down To Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have taken a two-game lead in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. Luka Doncic went on to post 39 points and was brilliant throughout the game, shooting at an efficient 55.2% from the field. He got support from his Dallas teammates Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis and together the trio scored 87 points combined. Present in the crowd was Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki who was fascinated by some Luka magic as the youngster showed signs of greatness with his brilliance during the course of the game.

Mavericks vs Clippers series

This series is a repeat of last year's controversial matchup between both the teams as last year the contest got heated many times but in the end, the Los Angeles Clippers managed to win 4-2. The NBA Playoffs 2021 have some pretty exciting Round 1 battles and the Mavericks vs Clippers tie is right up there. Kawhi Leonard made history for the Clippers as his 41-point effort made him the first Clippers player to record 30 points or more in a game for the first time since the franchise moved to California. Leonard who is a two-time finals MVP will want to prove himself again as a champion, as last year his legacy took a hit after he failed to deliver in the second-round series loss against the Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic in his post-game interview said, "Playoffs are fun" after his side comfortably beat the Clippers 127-121. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's combined effort of 69 points was not enough to overcome the Mavericks as they kept giving away 3 point efforts and the efficient 3 point shooting helped the Mavericks get an easy win. The Mavericks vs Clippers series now moves to Dallas and the homecourt advantage could prove to be vital for the Mavericks as they look to win the contest and move ahead in the NBA Playoffs 2021.

Clippers vs Mavericks Game 3 Date

The Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas on Friday, May 28, at 8:30 PM EST [ Saturday, May 29, at 7:00 AM IST]. Game 3 and Game 4 both will be played in Dallas, which is the perfect opportunity for the Mavericks to carry out a possible sweep of the Clippers. However, the Los Angeles Clippers team has many experienced campaigners and a turnaround cannot be ruled out with such ease.