KAZ Vs JOR Dream11 FIBA Asia Cup Prediction, Squad Details And Schedule

Kazakhstan will be facing Jordan in the FIBA Group F International qualifiers. The game will take place at the Republican Velodrome Saryark in Astana on Monday, February 24, 8:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can play the KAZ vs JOR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team predictions, squad details, match preview and more.

KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team preview and player performances

Jordan are ranked 37th on the world rankings, while Kazakhstan are ranked 75th. Jordan and Kazakhstan have faced off five times previously. Their last clash was held way back in 2015. Though Jordan have won all five of their previous games, Kazakhstan have moved up the rankings over the past few years. Jordan have a star player in Anthony Clemmons. He has previously been a key factor in Jordan's victories. Here are the Dream11 squads, team details and predictions for the upcoming KAZ vs JOR game.

KAZ vs JOR Dream 11 team squad details

KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team squad – Kazakhstan

Shaim Kuanov, Nikolay Bazhin, Anthony Clemmons, Vadim Chsherbak, Alexandr Zhigulin, Dmitriy Gavrilov, Maxim Marchuk, Rustam Murzagaliyev, Anton Ponomarev, Anton Bykov, Roman Marchuk, Aksar Maidekin

KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team squad – Jordan Team

Ali Fadel El Zubi, Ahmad Obeid, Yousef AbuWazaneh, Amin Abu Hawwas, Dar Tucker, Freddy Ibrahim, Ahmad Alhamatsheh, Mohammad Hussein, Malek Kannan, Ashraf Alhendi, Mousa Mutleq, Mahmoud Khaled Mahmood Omar

KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team prediction

Point Guard: Anthony Clemmons (SP)

Shooting Guard: Vadim Chsherbak

Small forward: Alhamarsheh, Alhendi

Power forward: Anton Bykov, Mousa Mutleq

Center: Yousef AbuWazaneh

Note - The KAZ vs JOR Dream11 team prediction are made with our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

