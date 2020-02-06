KB Vs ASV Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will face off in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 game. Both the teams will play at Buesa Arena on Friday, February 7 at 1:30 AM IST. You can play the KB vs ASV match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the KB vs ASV Dream11 predictions and squad details.

KB vs ASV Dream11 preview

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne currently occupy the 14th position in the league standings. In a total of 23 matches played so far, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne have succeeded in 9 matches. They have been defeated in 14 matches. They played their recent match against Bayern Munich and went on to win the game by a 75-65 margin. Victory over Kirolbet Baskonia will help them climb up the points table.

Kirolbet Baskonia, on the other hand, currently occupy the 16th place on the points table. In a total of 24 matches, KB have won 9 matches and faced 14 defeats. They played their last game against Real Madrid. They went on to lose the game by a 70-69 margin. KB will look to win the game in order to move up in the points table.

KB vs ASV Dream11 squad

KB vs ASV Dream11 squad: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Ajdin Penava, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Semaj Christon, Pierria Henry, Matt Janning, Ilimane Diop, Jayson Granger, Sergi Garcia, Fall Youssoupha, Nik Stauskas, Tornike Shengelia, Shavon Shields, Achille Polonara, Michael Eric

KB vs ASV Dream11 squad: Kirolbet Baskonia

Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Michael Eric, Sergi Garcia, Nik Stauskas, Semaj Christon, Matt Janning, Achille Polonara, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop

KB vs ASV Dream11 team

KB vs ASV Dream11 prediction

Kirolbet Baskonia are favourites to win the game

Note: The KB vs ASV Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.