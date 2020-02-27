KB Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Kirolbet Baskonia will be squaring off against Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Buesa Arena on Thursday night (Friday, February 28 at 1:30 AM IST). You can play the KB vs BEL Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Here's the preview of both teams

BEL currently lie at the 13th position on the table and will look to move up the standings. Currently, BEL have an overall win/loss record of 10-15. They have dropped six of their past seven games. On the other hand, KB currently occupy the 15th position after having played a total of 25 games so far. They have won 9 games and lost 16 games.

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Injury news of both teams

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Kirolbet Baskonia injury news

Patricio Garino (Knee)

Jayson Granger (Achilles)

Luca Vildoza (Shoulder)

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade injury news

Ognjen Dobric (Finger)

Charles Jenkins (Undisclosed)

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction squads

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Kirolbet Baskonia squad

Pierria Henry, Luca Vildoza, Jayson Granger, Semaj Christon, Sergi Garcia, Lautaro Lopez, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Miguel Gonzalez, Shavon Shields, Zoran Dragic, Tornike Shengelia, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Youssoupha Fall, Michael Eric, Ilimane Diop

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade squad

Mouhammad Faye, James Gist, Nikola Jovanovic, Billy Baron, Derrick Brown, Lorenzo Brown, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Charles Jenkins, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic, Branko Lazic, Nemanja Nenadic and Michael Ojo

KB vs BEL Dream11 team

KB vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Kirolbet Baskonia are the favourites to win the tie.

The KB vs BEL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.