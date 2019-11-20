KB Vs MOS Dream11 Top Picks, Preview, Squads, Injury Updates And More

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz will take on CSKA Moscow in their regular season match of the Euro League 2019-2020. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, November 21, 2019 and will be played at the Buesa Arena.

KB vs MOS Dream11 Preview

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz are currently 11th on the points table. In the total of 8 matches played, KB had victories in 3 games and losses in 5 games. KB has won the games played against Zalgiris Kaunas, Olympiacos Piraeus and FC Bayern Munich but are currently on a two-game losing streak. With one win, they can move forward in the points table, but their opponents are stronger.

CSKA Moscow is in the third position on points table. MOS in their 8 games have 6 wins and 2 losses. Moscow had an ongoing winning streak of four at the beginning, but with defeats against Olympiacos Piraeus and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the streak was broken. In their recently played game against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, CSKA Moscow won the game 88-70.

KB vs MOS Dream11 teams

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz : Lautaro Lopez, Jayson Granger, Luca Vildoza, Pierria Henry, Miguel Gonzalez, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Patricio Graino, Shavon Shields, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Tornike Shengela, Youssoupha Fall, Michael Eric, Ilimane Diop.

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines, Ron Baker

KB vs MOS Dream11 prediction

Kirolbet Baskonia: Tornike Shengelia, Luca Vildoza, Matt Janning, Micheal Eric, Shavon Shields

CSKA Moscow: Mike James, Andrey Vorontsevich, Nikita Kurbanov, Darrun Hilliard, Kyle Hines

KB vs MOS Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: Darrun Hilliard (Vice-Captain)

Shooting-guards: Shavon Shields, Kyle Hines

Small-forwards: Andrey Vorontsevich, Luca Vildoza

Power-forwards: Mike James (Captain)

Centre: Matt Janning, Nikita Kurbanov

Note: The KB vs MOS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.