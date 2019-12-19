KB Vs RM Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Saski Baskonia will go head to head against Real Madrid in the Euro League Basketball 2019 on Friday, December 20, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. Real Madrid is currently placed on the third position of the points table with 22 points. They have registered 11 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Baskonia is placed on the 11th position with 12 points. They have registered 6 wins and 8 losses in the 14 matches they played so far.

👌😍 RESUMEN | @RMBaloncesto 76-67 @OlimpiaMI1936 | ¡Disfruta de las mejores acciones de nuestro equipo frente a los de Ettore Messina. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fA1LQoZH7X — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) December 17, 2019

KB vs RM top picks and previous clashes

In their last encounter, Real Madrid had a 76-67 win against Milano. Vladimir Micov scored 22 points with 2 rebounds. Meanwhile, Baskonia had 72-64 win against in their last game. Nik Stauskas scored 22 points as well with 2 rebounds and assists each respectively.

KB vs RM squads

Saski Baskonia: Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Tornike Shengelia, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Michael Eric, Lautaro Lopez, Pierria Henry, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop

Real Madrid: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri, G Deck, T Thompkins

⚖🏀 Mañana nos medimos al @Baskonia, equipo al que nos hemos enfrentado 6 veces en la fase regular de la @EuroLeague.

👇 Así está el balance victorias/derrotas... 👇 pic.twitter.com/iVJEiDr5BR — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) December 18, 2019

KB vs RM Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo (Vice-Captain), Luca Vildoza

Shooting Guard: Rudy Fernandez, Nik Stauskas

Small-forward: G Deck

Power forward: T Thompkins (Captain), Tornike Shengelia

Centre: Y Fall

Real Madrid start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made out of our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.