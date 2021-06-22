Kean University Names Campus Basketball Court After Karl-Anthony Towns’ Late Mother

Karl-Anthony Towns has been vocal about how difficult the past few months of his life have been. He lost his mother and others to COVID-19 before an accident and contracting COVID-19 himself. Many have offered their good wishes towards his family, while the Minnesota Timberwolves star has spoken about his struggles a few times.

Karl-Anthony Towns mother honoured at Kean University

For Jackie 🤍🕊

Jacqueline Towns Court pic.twitter.com/EM9T8V0m19 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 21, 2021

Kean University – which is located in Union and Hillside, New Jersey – chose to honour Jacqueline Towns. They have named their campus court after her, paying homage to Towns' mother. Jacqueline lost her life to COVID-19 complications in April 2020. “Jacqueline Towns Court on the East Campus (at Kean University),” University President Dr Lamont Repollet wrote on social media, thanking KAT and his father for letting them do this.

The school also shared the update, adding that the NBA icon did show up to take a look at the court located in East Campus. "We thank him and his family for their generosity that will also support a women’s empowerment series in her name".

@KarlTowns came to see the newly resurfaced basketball court at East Campus, memorialized in honor of his mother, Jacqueline Towns. We thank him and his family for their generosity that will also support a women's empowerment series in her name. @DrLRepollet @KeanAthletics pic.twitter.com/it0tO5JJP4 — Kean University (@KeanUniversity) June 21, 2021

Multiple times this year, Towns had spoken about the tragedies in life. He even got emotional during his first game back without his mother by his side. Towns had explained that he and his father were emotional before the game, and his dad made his presence known, just like the Karl-Anthony Towns mom always did. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns had been a consistent presence for her son at his games. "My mom would be the one to go at the stanchion," Towns said, "or be there and wave at me until I said hi to her or came and hugged her".

"It's emotional," Karl-Anthony Towns father Towns Sr said while speaking to ESPN, happy to be back and supporting his son. The Wolves centre dropped 31 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists against the Brooklyn Nets in that game.

NBA news: Karl-Anthony Towns stats

This season, Towns scored 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field. Whole Towns performed well overall, he missed time on the court.

