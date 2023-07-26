Last Updated:

Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson Each Score 20-plus Points, LV Aces Top Chicago Sky 107-95

For Las Vegas, Chelsea Grey had 22 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Kiah Stokes added six points and 17 rebounds. The Aces' five-game winning streak by 15 points or more or more was snapped with the 12-point victory.

Associated Press Television News
A'Ja Wilson

A'Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray celebrate the win; Image: AP


Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely. Las Vegas lost Alysha Clark when she was hit in the face

Wilson made 6 of 8 field goals in the first quarter and scored 13 points to help Las Vegas lead 30-26. Wilson had 15 points at halftime and Plum added 13 as Las Vegas led 55-45 after shooting 54% from the field.

The Aces shot 50% overall and made 24 of 27 free throws.

Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for Chicago (9-14). Elizabeth Williams added 12 points, Courtney Williams had 11 points and 11 assists and Marina Mabrey also scored 11.

