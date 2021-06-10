Kemba Walker trade: OKC Thunder could move in as Boston Celtics stint nears an end

After two seasons at Boston Celtics, it looks like Kemba Walker might be on his way out after managing to help the team reach the Conference finals in 2020. Boston have begun a complete revamp starting with the front office where Danny Ainge retired after serving the franchise as a GM for 18 years and head coach Brad Stevens took up that position and relieved his coaching responsibility. Walker, who is 31 is eligible for a player extension of $36 million next year and with the injury problems he has had, trading him away will be tough.

Report: Celtics, Kemba Walker ‘likely to move forward’ from their relationship this offseason https://t.co/3ffNjtNS7P — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 9, 2021

Boston Celtics trade rumors: Kemba Walker trade

When the Celtics signed him in 2019, he was one of the best point guards in the league, but his time at Celtics has been full of injuries and that has significantly affected his performance. Sources say that the Celtics tried to trade Kemba in exchange for Jrue Holiday last offseason, that trade didn't happen but it seemed to have hurt Kemba's feeling that he was in trade conversations. Boston will look to offload several players and make a team around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This also means that they may let go of their defensive powerhouse, Marcus Smart. The Celtics' season was hampered with injuries. They missed 131 days of players being out due to injury or the Covid protocols during the regular season and that seemed to completely derail their team.

NBA trade rumors: OKC Thunder trade rumors

Per source, another team to monitor in the Kemba Walker, #Celtics split is the #Thunder. OKC has the flexibility to take on a bad deal and get compensated for it. Al Horford's contract could be used in this situation. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 9, 2021

With the Kemba Walker trade being certain, there are questions surrounding which NBA team would want to avail the services of the veteran point guard. Dallas Mavericks were rumoured to be offering Kristaps Porzingis to get in Kemba but it looks like Oklahoma City Thunder may just manage to get Walker to their team. OKC are another franchise that have been on a major rebuild project, and they have all the goods to make the Kemba trade happen. With a dozen of first-round picks and another option being Al-Horford's contract, it looks like OKC might be in the perfect situation to get in the former all-star.

Kemba Walker salary

With the NBA trade rumors buzzing around this time after many teams' Playoff exits, it looks like some major trades are on their way this offseason. Many players like Porzingis, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart have all been actively involved in trade discussions, but it is Kemba Walker's salary cap that makes him the biggest name to get traded this season. Walker signed a $141 million contract in 2019 for 4 years and is eligible for a player option to earn around $36 million in the 2021-22 season. This salary cap would be definitely a big one to manage, but Kemba still has the game and acquiring him could be a great addition to any offence in the NBA.

Picture Credits: Boston Celtics/NBA