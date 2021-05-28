Last Updated:

Kendall Jenner Boyfriend Devin Booker Accused Of "Dirty Play" During Lakers Game 3 Win

The Kendall Jenner boyfriend Devin Booker has been accused of foul play after the Phoenix Suns' 95-109 Game 3 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After their initial Game 1 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns are struggling a little to keep up with the defending championships. The Lakers have now won two in a row, and are aiming for a 3-1 advantage. Devin Booker, during Game 3, was slammed for apparent dirty play. 

Kendall Jenner boyfriend called out for foul play?

With 40 seconds remaining, Dennis Schroder reached for a layup. While in the air, Booker pushed him into Jae Crowder. Schroder ended up falling on the floor, and was up later – fortunately. A Flagrant 2 foul was called, and Booker was ejected. 

"Can't happen," Anthony Davis said while talking of the foul. "Can't do that. They've been chirping, it's playoff basketball, but you don't push a guy out of the air like that, two hands. It's a dirty play. Dennis could have really got hurt right there. ... That just can't happen". He added that they accept hard foul and other things similar, but pushing someone is "scary" play and unnacceptable. 

Lakers vs Suns series schedule

  • Game 4 – Los Angeles at Phoenix – Monday, May 30, 3:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 31, 1:00 AM IST)
  • Game 5 – Suns at Lakers – Monday, May 31, TBD EST (Tuesday, June 1, TBD IST)*
  • Game 6 – Los Angeles at Phoenix – Wednesday, June 2, TBD EST (Thursday, June 3 TBD EST)*
  • Game 7 – Phoenix at Los Angeles – Friday, June 4, TBD EST (Saturday, June 5, TBD IST)*

Note: * marked games will be scheduled if necessary

Flagrant 2 NBA meaning 

As per the NBA official site, the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 is "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent". 

Devin Booker Kendall Jenner relationship: Who is Devin Booker girlfriend?

Both Jenner and Booker have been linked together since April 2020, when they were driving down to Sedona for some "much-needed air" during the quarantine. As per a TMZ report, both have been a part fo the same "social circles" from 2018. Before Booker headed to the Orlando bubble, both were also seen at a sushi joint. 

The couple were spotted while they left the California restaurant together last August, where Kylie Jenner was also seen. Before Booker returned from the NBA bubble, Jenner was also spotted heading to watch one of the Suns' game on TV from an LA spot. This Valentine's Day, they confirmed their relationship online, and have reportedly started living together as well. 

