Kendrick Perkins Unhappy With Trae Young, Russell Westbrook Being Left Out Of All-NBA Team

Like every year, the league announced their All-NBA team for the ongoing season. However, like most seasons, fans and experts remained unhappy with a few players being left out. This time, while Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic got their deserved spot, many remained upset over players like Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Russell Westbrook missing out.

Trae Young and Russell Westbrook should feel DISRESPECTED!!! Carry the hell on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 16, 2021

As the NBA 2021 playoffs continue, the league announced the All-NBA team. However, some people remained unhappy, especially as people like Trae Young and Russell Westbrook were left out. This include retired NBA icon Kendrick Perkins, who was vocal about his opinion on the team on Twitter. "Trae Young and Russell Westbrook should feel DISRESPECTED!!! Carry the hell on," he wrote, upset on their behalf.

Fans mostly agreed with the comments, some also pointing out the Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was among those snubbed. Others even named Devin Booker. One fan compared Trae Young and Kyrie Irving, stating how the young Hawks star was doing better than the Nets veteran.

People were even upset over Jimmy Butler being chosen and wanted players like Young, Donovan Mitchell or Tatum to take their place. That being said, some argued over Westbrook as well. To many, he helped lead the Washington Wizards to the playoffs despite their bad start. To the remaining, Westbrook did not shoot well and could have played better to hold the team together during the regular season.

All NBA team 2021

First team

Guard – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Guard – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): 55-41-4-402

Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward – Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Centre – Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Second team

Guard – Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Guard – Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Forward – Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Forward – LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Centre – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Third team

Guard – Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Guard – Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Forward – Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Forward – Paul George, LA Clippers

Centre – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

(Image credits: AP)