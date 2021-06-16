Last Updated:

Kendrick Perkins Unhappy With Trae Young, Russell Westbrook Being Left Out Of All-NBA Team

Retired NBA star Kendrick Perkins takes to Twitter to speak up over Trae Young and Russell Westbrook being snubbed in the All-NBA team 2021.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Kendrick Perkins

Source: AP


Like every year, the league announced their All-NBA team for the ongoing season. However, like most seasons, fans and experts remained unhappy with a few players being left out. This time, while Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic got their deserved spot, many remained upset over players like Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Russell Westbrook missing out. 

NBA news: Kendrick Perkins upset over Trae Young, Russell Westbrook not being a part of the All-NBA team 2021

As the NBA 2021 playoffs continue, the league announced the All-NBA team. However, some people remained unhappy, especially as people like Trae Young and Russell Westbrook were left out. This include retired NBA icon Kendrick Perkins, who was vocal about his opinion on the team on Twitter. "Trae Young and Russell Westbrook should feel DISRESPECTED!!! Carry the hell on," he wrote, upset on their behalf. 

READ | Stephen Curry best point guard in NBA history? Isaiah Thomas believes he changed the game

Fans mostly agreed with the comments, some also pointing out the Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was among those snubbed. Others even named Devin Booker. One fan compared Trae Young and Kyrie Irving, stating how the young Hawks star was doing better than the Nets veteran. 

READ | Shaq and Chuck compliment each other on NBA on TNT in another hilarious moment

People were even upset over Jimmy Butler being chosen and wanted players like Young, Donovan Mitchell or Tatum to take their place. That being said, some argued over Westbrook as well. To many, he helped lead the Washington Wizards to the playoffs despite their bad start. To the remaining, Westbrook did not shoot well and could have played better to hold the team together during the regular season. 

READ | All-NBA team 2021: Giannis, Curry and Jokic make it; Booker and Tatum miss out

All NBA team 2021

First team

  • Guard – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Guard – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): 55-41-4-402
  • Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Forward – Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Centre – Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Second team

  • Guard – Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Guard – Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Forward – Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Forward – LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Centre – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Third team

  • Guard – Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Guard – Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
  • Forward – Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • Forward – Paul George, LA Clippers
  • Centre – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

(Image credits: AP)

READ | NBA scores: Durant's 49 helps Nets overcome Bucks in Game 5 of playoffs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND