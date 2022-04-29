Kerala CM Vijayan Writes To Bihar CM Seeking Investigation On Death Of Basketball Player

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote a letter to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, urging him for a fair investigation over the untimely death of a Kerala basketball player, Lithara KC. Lithara, who committed suicide at her flat in Patna on Tuesday, was a 23-year-old basketball player from Kerala, who worked in the East Central Railways. In the letter dated April 28, 2022, CM Vijayan says that it was brought to his attention by one of Lithara’s relatives that in their opinion, “no circumstances existed which would have led to Lithara’s suicide.”

“I request your good self to kindly give instructions to the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive and fair investigation into the matter which can address the apprehensions of the near and dear of Miss Lithara,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in the letter. The 23-year-old Lithara was a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala and was an Indian Railways employee in Patna.

The Kerala CM, in his letter to Nitish Kumar, further added, “She is a basketball player. Her relative has requested for a thorough probe into the incident of her untimely death. It has been brought to my attention by one of her relatives that, in their opinion, no circumstances existed which would have led to Miss Lithara's ‘suicide’”.

More details about Lithara's untimely demise-

According to reports, Lithara's body was brought to Karipur Airport and she was given a tearful farewell at her residence in Vattoli, near Kuttiady on Thursday night. Media reports further stated that her relatives wrote to the Kerala Chief Minister seeking a thorough investigation into her death, following which, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to his Bihar counterpart. Meanwhile, as per reports. Lithara's relatives alleged that she had been facing constant mental harassment from her coach.

Lithara was a member of the Kerala team that won the 32nd Federation Cup national basketball championship in 2018, after defeating Tamil Nadu. She started her journey in the sport from the Kannur Sports Division and later made a mark for herself at the state and university levels. Owing to financial constraints, she took up a job at East Central Railways.

(Image: ANI)