Kevin Durant And PJ Tucker Involved In Scuffle As Things Heat Up In Game 3

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got into a scuffle in the Nets vs Bucks Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Bucks were aggressive right from the tip-off and that came to display when PJ Tucker confronted Kevin Durant in the 3rd quarter. Both of them had to be separated by the security at the Fiserv Forum Arena, Tucker was also stopped by security personnel when he tried to go after the Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving.

This is not the first time Durant and Tucker have had such an incident on the court. The players had many heated matchups when they played each other back to back in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Durant scored 30 points but he did not have a great shooting night, he shot 11-28 from the field while shooting at a 39.3% efficiency. Tucker went scoreless in the game but his impact on the defensive end was visible as he kept locking down the Nets offence making it difficult for them to score.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Nets vs Bucks Game 3

This was one of the lowest-scoring games of the NBA Playoffs 2021 and no one expected that an offensive powerhouse like the Nets would be a part of a game like this, credit to them as they defended really well and made sure that the Bucks did not get any easy baskets. The two teams almost went scoreless for 5 minutes in the 4th quarter showcasing an amazing defensive display. Kevin Durant helped the Nets take a lead in the 4th quarter with 2 minutes to play, but the lead was cancelled out after a clutch time spin move from Jrue Holiday. The Nets still had a chance to tie the game but squandered it after failing to make the right play on the inbound.

After two losses in the series, the pressure was on the Bucks and they needed a win in Game 3 to stay in the series. Khris Middleton once again proved to be clutch as he scored two free throws to extend the lead. Giannis and Middleton combined for 68 points that amounted to 79% of the teams scoring in Game 3 which is the highest by a duo in the NBA, but the Bucks will need more players to contribute in the next game if they want to stay in the series.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to score 79 percent of the @Bucks points, the highest percentage of any team's points by any duo in NBA playoff history. pic.twitter.com/xR1xTRdthf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2021

Nets vs Bucks series

The Bucks will be hoping that the homecourt advantage comes in handy for them as they look to tie the series in Game 4. The Nets on the other hand will be hoping to have a better offensive outing in the next game and take home a 3-1 lead as the series heads to the Barclays Centre for Game 5. This is one of the most anticipated matchups and it has been thrilling to watch these heavyweights compete against each other. Game 4 of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 13 at 3:00 PM [Monday, June 14 at 12:30 AM IST]

Picture Credits: AP