Kevin Durant Applauded By NBA Legends As Star Dominates Game 5 Vs Bucks

Kevin Durant has delivered what was probably one of the all-time best playoff performances in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets icon lit up the court with 49 points, also playing for 48 minutes. As the Nets secured their 3-2 lead with their 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA world was all-praises for Durant's performances.

NBA legends praise Durant for historic performance

Kevin Durant gave us a Mount Rushmore performance tonight!! 🔥🥵 @KDTrey5 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 16, 2021

"They deserved to lose that game. Shout out to Kevin Durant & Jeff Green."



Chuck sounds off after the Bucks blew a 17-PT lead in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/vUQGbCvQGQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

"Kevin Durant gave us a Mount Rushmore performance tonight," Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. He also added that it will remain one of the greatest playoffs performance – a sentiment most people agreed with. LeBron James tweeted about Durant as well, asking people to appreciate the greatness while they can.

Other NBA icons like Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and Donovan Mitchell also reacted to Durant's performance. "Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance," Love wrote. Young stars like Tyrese Haliburton also chose to react, in awe of Durant's game.

Kevin Durant stats: What is the new Kevin Durant record after Game 5?

While Durant's performance edged the Nets one game closer to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Nets star made multiple records. He played for all 48 minutes, scoring 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 rebounds, with 2 blocks and 2 steals. According to reports, KD is the first player in NBA playoffs history to score over 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Kevin Durant (49 PTS, 17 REB, 10 AST) played all 48 minutes tonight.



The last player to play all 48 minutes during an #NBAPlayoffs game was LeBron James on May 27, 2018 (ECF, Game 7 vs. BOS).#ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/mDSTSXW7Tv — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2021

Additionally, the last player to play all 48 minutes in a playoff game was LeBron James during the Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 vs Boston Celtics. This game, without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, was somewhat a test for Durant.

Bucks vs Nets series schedule

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets – Thursday, June 17, 8:30 PM EST (Friday, June 18, 6:00 AM IST) – Fiserv Forum – ESPN

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks – Friday, June 18, TBD EST (Saturday, June 19, TBD IST) – Barclays Center – TNT

