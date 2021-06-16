Last Updated:

Kevin Durant Applauded By NBA Legends As Star Dominates Game 5 Vs Bucks

After the Brooklyn Nets' Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant was praised on social media for his historic 49-point performance.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Kevin Durant

Image: AP


Kevin Durant has delivered what was probably one of the all-time best playoff performances in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets icon lit up the court with 49 points, also playing for 48 minutes. As the Nets secured their 3-2 lead with their 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA world was all-praises for Durant's performances. 

NBA legends praise Durant for historic performance

"Kevin Durant gave us a Mount Rushmore performance tonight," Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. He also added that it will remain one of the greatest playoffs performance – a sentiment most people agreed with. LeBron James tweeted about Durant as well, asking people to appreciate the greatness while they can. 

READ | Kevin Durant allegedly took a backup date to dinner with adult film star Lana Rhoades

Other NBA icons like Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and Donovan Mitchell also reacted to Durant's performance. "Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance," Love wrote. Young stars like Tyrese Haliburton also chose to react, in awe of Durant's game. 

READ | What happened between Jay Williams and Kevin Durant? Nets star FUMES over Giannis claim

Kevin Durant stats: What is the new Kevin Durant record after Game 5?

While Durant's performance edged the Nets one game closer to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Nets star made multiple records. He played for all 48 minutes, scoring 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 rebounds, with 2 blocks and 2 steals. According to reports, KD is the first player in NBA playoffs history to score over 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. 

READ | Jay Williams Kevin Durant feud: Analyst has a simple response to KD's strong reaction

Additionally, the last player to play all 48 minutes in a playoff game was LeBron James during the Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 vs Boston Celtics. This game, without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, was somewhat a test for Durant. 

READ | Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker involved in scuffle as things heat up in Game 3

Bucks vs Nets series schedule

  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets – Thursday, June 17, 8:30 PM EST (Friday, June 18, 6:00 AM IST) – Fiserv  Forum – ESPN
  • Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks – Friday, June 18, TBD EST (Saturday, June 19, TBD IST) – Barclays Center – TNT

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND