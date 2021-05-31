Kevin Durant Criticises People Of Boston And Doesn't Wish To Come Back To The City

Kevin Durant has thrown shade at Boston Celtics fans following the Brooklyn Nets' game 4 win at the TD Garden. The Championship contenders took a 3-1 lead in the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics series with a thumping 141-126 win, with the Big 3 in full flow. The Nets need another win to finish the job and move into the next round and will return home for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

What did Kevin Durant say about Boston Celtics fans? Nets star hopes to not return to TD Garden

Kyrie Irving's exit from Boston continues to be a tipping point for the Celtics fans, and bad fan behaviour continued towards him in the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics series. Game 4 saw a water bottle thrown at him, just as the Nets walked of having won the game. The incident saw the Celtics fan arrested, with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant hitting out fan behaviour. In his post-match interview, Durant said that the fans need to grow up at some point and said that the game is bigger than the fans. He further stated that the people of Boston are passionate about Kyrie in particular, but that's no reason for them to act childish.

Kevin Durant: “We know how these people here are in Boston. We know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular. They’re still upset at him. That’s no reason for them to act childish. Glad we got the W. Hopefully, we don’t have to come back here this year.” pic.twitter.com/ACtk9GahY8 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 31, 2021

The Nets star said, "I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out, but when you come to these games, you have to realise these men are human. We are not animals, we are not in the circus. You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So, have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn’t be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players or spitting on players or tossing popcorn".

Celtics fan throws a bottle at Kyrie



(@NBATheJump) pic.twitter.com/1ztQMlFaif — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 31, 2021

In the Kyrie Irving post game interview, the former Boston Celtics star said that people hopefully will learn their lessons. Irving said, "People just feel very entitled out here. They pay for their ticket it’s great, I’m grateful they’re coming in to watch a great performance. We’re not at the theatre, we’re not throwing tomatoes and random stuff at the people that are performing, it’s too much. It’s a reflection on us as a whole when you have fans acting like that".

A fan in Boston has been arrested and banned for life from TD Garden for throwing a water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving in postgame tunnel tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

The incident comes a week after a Philadelphia 76ers season ticket holder was indefinitely banned from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook during Game 2 of the Sixers-Wizards series. A New York Knicks fan was also banned from Madison Square Garden last Wednesday after he was caught on video spitting at Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young. In response, the NBA says they are enhancing their fan code of conduct and it will be “vigorously” enforced.

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)